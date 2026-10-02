The best player the Knicks snatched from all 29 other NBA teams

Years and years of New York Knicks basketball have gone by. Three NBA Championships in 1970, 1973, and 2026. So many great players have played under the lights at Madison Square Garden, and so many of them were drafted and developed by the Knicks. But New York has already done its fair share of stealing from other teams, too.

Sometimes, the best way to add talent is to take it from other teams around the league. Whether it be via trade or luring them away in free agency, the Knicks have managed to bring a ton of players to town, and considering the move comes with the chance to play in The Big Apple, it’s a move most players are happy to make.

Every team in the league has lost a guy to the Knicks at one point or another (in one way or another). Maybe it’s just the New York draw…

Atlanta Hawks: Willie Naulls (1956)

Tim Hardaway Jr. was going to be the choice here. He played for the Knicks before and after heading to the Atlanta Hawks, but if you dig a little deeper, Willie Naulls is an even better selection. He was great in New York… just a long, long time ago.

In December of 1956, the Knicks acquired Naulls from the Atlanta Hawks, then known as the St. Louis Hawks, in exchange for Slater Martin. Naulls went on to be a very important player for New York.

After joining the Knicks, Naulls made four All-Star teams. He never made a single All-Star team with any other team he played for, including the Hawks. The best years of his career were in New York.

Boston Celtics: Marcus Morris (2019)

After playing two seasons with the Boston Celtics, Marcus Morris inked a deal with the Knicks in free agency. Though he didn’t spend long there, he certainly made his mark in the scoring column.

Morris had one of the best scoring stretches of his career with the Knicks in the half-season he spent in New York. But after just 43 games, the Knicks traded Morris to the LA Clippers for Maurice Harkless, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick swap, and a 2021 second-round pick (the swap and the second did not convey).

Some other options include Kemba Walker (who was a more exciting idea at the time and also technically stopped in OKC in between) and Henry Walker, but in terms of production, Morris takes the cake. There were some back-in-the-day options, too, but we’ll rock with Morris.

Brooklyn Nets: Mikal Bridges (2024)

This one is what they call a layup. There is no discussion. The best player who has ever gone directly from the Brooklyn Nets to the Knicks is Mikal Bridges, and nobody else comes close.

New York gave up an absolute haul to bring Bridges to town in July of 2024. The Knicks sent the Nets Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite, two 2025 firsts, a 2027 first, a 2028 first-round swap, a 2029 first, a 2031 first, and a 2025 second. In return, they got Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop, and the draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet.

Bridges has gone on to be one of the most important Knicks in recent memory. He helped the Knicks win the 2026 NBA Championship, cementing himself in New York history.

Charlotte Hornets: Larry Johnson (1996)

Alright, now we’re getting to some big names. Larry Johnson didn’t accomplish quite as much as Bridges in New York, but he certainly got close. Johnson was a member of the 1998-99 Knicks that went to the NBA Finals and the 1999-00 Knicks that made the Eastern Conference Finals.

After spending the first five years of his career with the Charlotte Hornets, Johnson was traded to the Knicks in July of 1996. New York sent Brad Lohaus and Anthony Mason to Charlotte in the deal.

Johnson was a two-time All-Star in Charlotte, and though he never made an All-Star team in New York, he was still an integral part of those late-90s Knicks teams.

Chicago Bulls: Charles Oakley (1988)

Jamal Crawford deserves a small honorable-mention shout, but nobody was going to overtake Charles Oakley for this spot on the list. He was a constant presence for the Knicks in the 1990s.

In June of 1988, the Knicks traded Bill Cartwright, a 1988 first-round pick, and a 1988 third-round pick to the Chicago Bulls for Oakley, a 1988 first-round pick, and a 1988 third-round pick.

Obviously, Cartwright ended up being pretty important for the Bulls, but Oakley was a Knick for 10 years after getting there. He made an All-Star team and earned two All-Defensive nods while wearing the blue and orange.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Johnny Newman (1987)

This one wasn’t a trade. It wasn’t even a traditional free-agent signing. Instead, the Knicks were able to pick up the Cleveland Cavaliers’ scraps, and it worked out wonderfully.

Johnny Newman spent just one year with the Cavaliers. But his contract didn’t end – he was waived in November of 1987. Just seven days later, the Knicks picked him up, and he went on to enjoy three solid years in New York.

Newman never made an All-Star Game. No NBA awards, either. But in his three years with the Knicks, he was a solid rotation piece. And in all three of his years in New York, he played significant minutes during the Knicks’ playoff runs.

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates while holding the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the Knicks ticker-tape parade and celebration on Broadway in downtown Manhattan. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (2022)

The King. One of the greatest Knicks in the history of Knicks basketball. A case for the greatest Knicks player of all time. And the Knicks were able to steal him away from the Dallas Mavericks.

After negotiations with the Mavericks went south, Brunson took his talents to The Big Apple in the summer of 2022. And the rest is history. The Mavericks lost one of the best point guards of the 2020s.

Brunson led the Knicks to their 2026 NBA Championship victory. He was Finals MVP. The best player on the roster. The guy who took a pay cut so the team could exist in the first place. Taking Brunson away from the Mavericks may be the best thing the Knicks have ever done.

Denver Nuggets: Carmelo Anthony (2011)

Before the Brunson move, this had a case for the best move the Knicks ever made. But even now that it’s been dethroned, trading for Carmelo Anthony was still an iconic moment in Knicks history.

In February of 2011, New York traded Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Timofey Mozgov, a 2014 first, a 2016 first, a 2012 second, and a 2013 second to the Denver Nuggets for Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Anthony Carter, Shelden Williams, Renaldo Balkman, and a 2016 first-round pick swap. It was a three-team deal that also included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony is one of the most iconic Knicks of all time. He spent over half a decade in New York, making six All-Star teams and two All-NBA Teams.

Detroit Pistons: Allan Houston (1996)

There’s a world in which Dave DeBusschere is the right choice here. He was an All-Defensive staple during his time in New York. But it’s hard to think about the 1990s Knicks without Allan Houston.

Houston spent the first three years of his career playing for the Detroit Pistons. But in the summer of 1996, he made the jump, signing a deal with the Knicks in free agency.

He spent nine years in New York, and when the Knicks went on their deep playoff runs in the 1990s, Houston was there. He was an integral piece of those teams. With two All-Star teams to his name, Houston’s best years were in New York.

Golden State Warriors: Bernard King (1982)

This was actually a tough selection to make. Technically, John Starks went from the Golden State Warriors to the Knicks, but he played in a different basketball league for a year in between, so we won’t count it. Latrell Sprewell was another option, but let’s go with Bernard King.

Before getting to New York, King was already an elite NBA talent. He made the All-Star team with the Warriors the year before he was moved. But in October of 1982, the Warriors traded King to the Knicks for Micheal Ray Richardson and a 1985 fifth-round pick.

King only spent a few seasons in New York, but they were some very impressive seasons. He made two All-Star teams and two All-NBA First Teams – the only First Team nods of his career.

Houston Rockets: Shandon Anderson (2001)

There aren’t many notable links between the Houston Rockets and Knicks in this regard. Tracy McGrady was the most well-known name on the list, but he wasn’t the MVP-caliber version of himself once he got to New York.

So, rather than that, let’s go with quantity (since the quality isn’t there). In August of 2001, the Knicks traded Muggsy Bogues to the Dallas Mavericks and Glen Rice to the Houston Rockets in a three-team deal. They got back Howard Eisley from the Mavericks, and from the Rockets, they got back Shandon Anderson.

Anderson spent three seasons in New York (and the very beginning of a fourth), appearing in 245 total games. He was just a role player, but he was a consistent member of the Knicks’ rotation in the early 2000s.

Indiana Pacers: Louis Orr (1982)

A second straight team without many strong connections in this category. But among the shortlist of Indiana Pacers-to-Knicks movers, Louis Orr certainly stands out.

Orr was never a star in the NBA, but he was certainly a solid role player. On October 22, 1982 (coincidentally, the same day the Knicks traded for Bernard King), New York sent a 1983 second-round pick to the Pacers for Orr.

He ended up spending six years in New York, playing consistent minutes for the first few. Again, Orr wasn’t a star, but he was a key role player for the Knicks in the 1980s.

Dec. 13, 1972; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Knicks guard Dick Barnett (12) in action against the Atlanta Hawks at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LA Clippers: Charles Smith (1992)

I’ll be transparent here: This might be the wrong pick. Objectively speaking, the best player that has ever gone straight from the LA Clippers to the Knicks is Bob McAdoo, but in his 171 games with the Knicks, he only played in six playoff games.

Then, there’s Charles Smith. He joined the Knicks via a three-team trade in September of 1992. New York gave up Mark Jackson, a 1993 first-round pick, and a 1995 second-round pick in the trade, getting back Smith, Doc Rivers, and Bo Kimble.

Smith appeared in 241 games for the Knicks across four straight seasons. But more importantly, he appeared in 51 playoff games, including playing a key role during the Knicks’ NBA Finals run in 1994. That’s why he gets the edge over McAdoo.

Isaiah Hartenstein deserves an honorable mention shout here, too.

Los Angeles Lakers: Dick Barnett (1965)

Time to step back a few decades. The Knicks have taken their fair share of players from the Los Angeles Lakers, but nobody on the long list comes close to Dick Barnett.

In October of 1965, the Knicks traded Bob Boozer to the Lakers for Barnett. Boozer only ended up spending one season in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Barnett stayed in New York for nine years (604 games).

Barnett, now a Hall of Famer, only made one All-Star team, but he was an integral part of the Knicks’ NBA Championship run in 1970. He was on the team in 1973, too, but he didn’t play much during those playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies: Othella Harrington (2001)

Hm. What a name. What a deep-bag pull in Knicks history. Othella Harrington was nothing more than a solid role player in New York, and the fact that his name is here shows just how few times the Knicks have stolen from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Actually, in Harrington’s case, it was the Vancouver Grizzlies. In January of 2001, the Knicks traded Erick Strickland, a 2001 first-round draft pick, and a 2001 second-round pick to the Vancouver Grizzlies for Harrington. Obviously, that’s a lot to give up, but Harrington played a lot of games in New York.

Harrington spent three and a half seasons with the Knicks, appearing in 237 games. It’s a low bar to clear when it comes to Knicks-Grizzlies, and Harrington is the only guy who cleared it.

Miami Heat: Qyntel Woods (2005)

The Knicks and Miami Heat have only made one trade. Ever. In all of NBA history. It was when the Knicks sent coach Pat Riley to the Heat for a 1996 first-round pick back in 1995. Because of that, there aren’t many options to choose from here.

Qyntel Woods is the best of the bunch. In August of 2005, Woods was traded by the Heat to the Boston Celtics. But the Celtics waived him. And the Knicks picked him up.

He appeared in 49 games for the Knicks in the 2005-06 season. He played alright. But his presence on this list is more a testament to how few players the Knicks have managed to steal from the Heat.

Milwaukee Bucks: Michael Beasley (2017)

Another small, small list. Not many players have gone directly from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Knicks. And of those who have, Michael Beasley’s name is the most fun to talk about.

Tim Thomas played more games for the Knicks after getting traded there by the Bucks, but Beasley is the cooler name. And since neither was super important in Knicks history, let’s roll with Beasley.

He signed with the Knicks in August of 2017 after playing the previous season with the Bucks. Despite only spending one year in New York, Beasley did what he did best: Score the basketball. It was the fourth-best scoring season of his NBA career (and the best since his third-year campaign).

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates with the Larry O'Brien championship trophy and the eastern conference finals trophy during a ceremony at New York City Hall after the championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (2024)

Another obvious choice. If you win a championship in New York, you’re probably a pretty important person. That’s certainly the case with Karl-Anthony Towns, who was an integral part of the Knicks’ 2026 title run.

In October of 2024, the Knicks sent Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Towns. It was a three-team deal, but the other movers in the deal were shipped out primarily for financial reasons.

Since joining the Knicks, Towns, now known as The Big Bodega or Bodega KAT, has remained an NBA superstar. He’s now one of the greatest Knicks of all time.

New Orleans Pelicans: Julius Randle (2019)

Speaking of the Towns trade, let’s take a look at one of the pieces from that deal. Signing Randle away from the New Orleans Pelicans ended up being a great move for the Knicks.

In 2019, Randle signed a deal with the Knicks in free agency. It was in New York that Randle broke out into a legitimate star in the NBA. He made the All-Star Game in three of the five years he spent with the Knicks.

Randle helped turn the Knicks’ fortune around. In the 2020-21 season, Randle helped the Knicks snap a seven-year playoff drought. And though he was traded prior to New York’s title run, he is still a very important figure in Knicks history.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Spencer Haywood (1975)

Marvin Webster played more games in New York. Dillon Jones won a title. But Spencer Haywood is just too good to leave off this list. The Hall of Famer deserves this spot.

In October of 1975, the Knicks traded Gene Short and a 1979 first-round pick to the Seattle SuperSonics in exchange for Haywood. And up to that point in his career, Haywood was a monster.

Before getting to New York, Haywood had an MVP (his rookie year in the ABA), four All-Star Games, two All-NBA First Team nods, and two All-NBA Second Team nods under his belt. And though he never made an All-Star team in New York, he was still a big-time piece for them for three and a half seasons.

Orlando Magic: Kyle O’Quinn (2015)

Yes, you read that right. In my opinion, the best player who the Knicks have ever managed to steal away from the Orlando Magic is Kyle O’Quinn. The group isn’t exactly the cream of the crop.

In July of 2015, the Knicks traded cash and a 2019 second-round pick to the Magic for O’Quinn and a 2019 second-round pick. He went on to spend three seasons with the Knicks, appearing in 221 games.

Other options for this selection include the likes of Steve Francis, Brandon Jennings, and Mario Hezonja. But none of those guys even appeared in 70 games in New York.

Philadelphia 76ers: Alec Burks (2020)

It’s not exactly the flashiest choice, but Alec Burks was a perfectly solid role player for the Knicks for a couple of years. And since there aren’t too many amazing Sixers-to-Knicks players, Burks gets the nod here.

Burks signed with the Knicks in free agency in 2020. And in 2021, he signed another deal with the Knicks to remain in New York (though he was eventually traded in 2022).

By 2024, Burks was back in town, but that time around, he came from the Detroit Pistons, and it was only for half a season. Again, Burks was just a role player, but he was a good one.

Jan 21, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Knicks center Amar'e Stoudemire (1) in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The Knicks defeated the 76ers 98-91. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phoenix Suns: Amar’e Stoudemire (2010)

Talk about star power. The Knicks never won a title with Amar’e Stoudemire in town, but he was certainly one of the figureheads of the 2010s Knicks. And they swooped in and stole him from the Phoenix Suns.

In 2010, negotiations between Stoudemire and the Suns broke down. So, the Knicks made a massive offer (five years, $99.7 million… it was massive at the time), and the Suns eventually sent him to New York in a sign-and-trade. (Though sign-and-trade is generous, considering all the Suns got back was a top-55 protected second-round pick in 2012.)

Stoudemire made one All-Star Game in New York, but he was one of the highlights of that era of Knicks basketball. He and Carmelo Anthony were a dynamic duo for years.

Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Hart (2023)

Oh yes. Another 2026 NBA Champion on the list. Josh Hart joined the Knicks in 2023 and never looked back. From the very moment he put on a Knicks jersey, it was clear that he was going to be a New York legend.

In February of 2023, the Knicks were a part of a four-team trade that also included the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers. They shipped out Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a protected 2023 first-round pick (as well as some player rights).

Hart certainly made the Knicks’ investment worth it. After balling out in his 13 games with the Blazers, he became one of the greatest role players in Knicks history.

Sacramento Kings: Ernie Grunfeld (1982)

Yet another underwhelming list of options to choose from. Choosing Quincy Acy for the fun of it crossed my mind. Anthony Bonner and Bob Boozer were other options. But Ernie Grunfeld takes the cake.

Grunfeld signed with the Knicks in free agency in 1982 after spending two seasons with the Kansas City Kings. He was a solid player, but nothing more than a role player.

But Grunfeld made a bigger impact on New York basketball after his playing career. He was a broadcaster for the team and then became the GM in New York when the Knicks made their NBA Finals appearance in 1994.

San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan (2026)

Listen. There were other options. A season and a half of Maurice Cheeks. Malik Rose. Steve Novak. All were perfectly fine players in New York. But the Jeremy Sochan signing had to have helped.

On February 11, 2026, the San Antonio Spurs waived Sochan. They let him go. Two days later, the Knicks signed him to a contract. And what do you know? Guess which two teams ended up meeting in the NBA Finals?

Sochan absolutely had to have helped the Knicks game plan for the series. He had better insider information than anyone else. The forward only appeared in 16 regular-season games and eight playoff games. But adding him certainly had to have given the Knicks an edge in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Toronto Raptors: OG Anunoby (2023)

Everybody get out of your seats and cheer. OG Anunoby has cemented himself as a Knicks legend. A Knicks icon. He may never pay for a meal in New York again.

In December of 2023, the Knicks traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn.

Anunoby was one of the most important Knicks during their 2026 NBA Championship run. His tip-in in Game 4 is now one of the most iconic moments in Knicks history. That trade may be one of the greatest the Knicks have ever made.

Utah Jazz: Joe Meriweather (1979)

This is one of the worst lists of the bunch. Clearly, the Knicks and Utah Jazz haven’t done much business, and when they have, the Knicks haven’t exactly struck gold in their dealings.

In January of 1979, the Knicks traded Spencer Haywood to the New Orleans Jazz in exchange for Joe Meriweather. Not an amazing deal. Haywood was the better player. But Meriweather was okay.

Haywood only spent one year with the Jazz. Meanwhile, Meriweather ended up appearing in 106 games for the Knicks over the course of a year and a half. He was a solid role player during his time in New York.

Washington Wizards: Earl Monroe (1971)

The Baltimore Bullets selected Earl Monroe with the No. 2 pick in the 1967 NBA Draft. He spent the first four seasons (and three games) of his career there before joining the Knicks.

In November of 1971, the Knicks traded Mike Riordan, Dave Stallworth, and cash to the Bullets for Monroe. It was the only time in his career that Monroe was moved, and the Knicks should be thrilled with the transaction.

Monroe spent nine years in New York, becoming one of the greatest Knicks of all time. He won the 1973 NBA Championship in New York and is now an NBA Hall of Famer.