As Boston tears it down, Brunson’s team-first move keeps aging better

The Celtics' roster is crumbling. They traded Jrue Holiday to Portland and Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta, as Boston was the latest team to fall victim to the league's second apron penalties. The moves saved the Celtics roughly $260 million in player salary and tax, heading into a season where they will be without Jayson Tatum. The moves should serve as a reminder of how thankful Knicks fans should be for the team-friendly contract Jalen Brunson signed and the position it has put them in.

After Tatum suffered a catastrophic Achilles tear during the Celtics' second-round matchup with the Knicks, it quickly became clear that big changes would be coming in Boston. It would be unlikely they would be able to compete for a title without Tatum, so why pay millions of dollars in tax penalties? Well, now those changes are here, facilitating the Celtics dipping below the second apron.

As the Knicks enter an incredibly important stretch where they will look to compete for multiple championships, their lineup is set up for success thanks to Brunson taking a team-first contract which has allowed them to surround him with talent while avoiding the crippling penalties that Boston and other contenders have had to deal with.

Brunson's selfless contract

In the summer of 2024, Brunson signed a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension with New York. The deal will make Brunson the 48th most expensive player in the 2025-26 season. Let that sink in. This is a player who was just named to his second consecutive All-NBA team and is being paid as the 48th most valuable player in the league.

To drive that point home further, here are some players who will be making more than Brunson ext season: Michael Porter, Brandon Ingram, Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Deandre Ayton, and the list goes on.

Brunson makes up just 22.6 percent of New York's cap, the third-highest percentage on the team. His decision to take a pay cut has allowed the Knicks to sign players like OG Anunoby long-term, while still giving them the flexibility to do the same with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, all while allowing them to sign new players in free agency.

Many similarities can be drawn between Brunson's contract and the contracts Tom Brady signed for years with the New England Patriots, which allowed them to sustain a multi-year dynasty and numerous championships. The Knicks have a long way to go to get there, obviously, but Brunson has set them up to have a chance.