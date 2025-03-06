Are LeBron and Luka playing tonight? Injury update for Knicks vs. Lakers March 6

The New York Knicks are in Los Angeles for the start of their five-game road trip that will begin with a back-to-back. It will be New York's first time playing the Lakers with Luka Doncic, as the trade happened hours after LA beat the Knicks at MSG on Feb. 1.

The Lakers have since risen to the No. 2 seed in the West and have won eight in a row. Their most recent win was a 136-115 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday. LA's most impressive win over its streak was a 123-100 victory over Nikola Jokic and Denver on Feb. 22.

New York was riding a three-game win streak before coming up short against Golden State on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns missed the game for personal reasons and Tom Thibodeau wasn't sure if he'd travel with the team to LA. He isn't on the injury report, but a few other key Knicks players are.

LeBron James' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable.

Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Luka Doncic (knee) is listed as probable.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Lakers

Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) isn't on the injury report after missing Monday's game against Golden State. He traveled with the team to Los Angeles.

OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Lakers

OG Anunoby (left thumb sprain) is listed as questionable.

Knicks injury report

OG Anunoby (thumb), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Precious Achiuwa (left hamstring tightness) are questionable. Ariel Hukporti (knee) is out.

Lakers injury report

LeBron James (foot), Luka Doncic (knee), and Austin Reaves (calf) are probable. Jordan Goodwin (ankle) is questionable. Markieff Morris (illness), Rui Hachimura (knee), and Maxi Kleber (foot) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Los Angeles: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes

How to watch Knicks at Lakers March 6

New York at Los Angeles will be nationally broadcast on TNT and Max, with tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a stream can check out B/R Sports on Max for a subscription starting at $9.99/month.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Friday, March 7: Knicks at Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, March 10: Knicks at Kings (10:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, March 12: Knicks at Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 15: Knicks at Warriors (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Monday, March 17: Heat at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)