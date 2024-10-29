Anthony Edwards hilariously reveals why he could never play for Knicks in viral video
New York Knicks fans are past the days of longing for a superstar. Jalen Brunson signed a four-year deal with the Knicks in 2022. It didn't take long for fans to realize that he's the star point guard New York waited years for.
The front office continued to stockpile first-round picks. The Knicks were linked to Donovan Mitchell the same summer they signed Brunson. Utah's price tag was too high for New York. Trade rumors continued between the Knicks and any star that could become available.
At the beginning of the 2024 offseason, New York sent five first-round picks and a first-round pick swap to Brooklyn for Mikal Bridges. The Knicks ended the offseason by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns in a move nobody saw coming.
New York made its major splashes. There's no more waiting for the front office to make their long-awaited move. The star hunt is over, but that hasn't stopped fans from dreaming about an Anthony Edwards trade.
The Knicks hosted the Timberwolves in the preseason, and ANT swapped jerseys with KAT. A fan told Edwards he should go to New York once his contract ends. Edwards said that he'd like to be reunited with KAT. However, a recent viral TikTok video (h/t Dan Grozev) from the same day shows ANT explaining why he wouldn't want to play in New York.
Anthony Edwards says he couldn't handle Knicks fans booing him after bad game
He wasn't necessarily lying when he said he'd like to play with KAT again, as the two are good friends. Did that comment mean he wants to be traded or sign with New York one day? No. He said that he doesn't want to deal with Knicks fans after he has a bad game.
Minnesota isn't letting Edwards go anywhere. He turned 23 in August, so he still has a long career ahead of him. The former No. 1 pick has helped turn the Timberwolves around. Edwards is one of the best young stars in the league.
His new co-star is Julius Randle, who knows what it's like to be booed by Knicks fans at MSG. The forward's five-year stint in New York was full of ups and downs. He eventually learned how to deal with the pressure and expectations, but it took time.
Edwards doesn't have to worry about being booed by Knicks fans because there's a slim chance he'll ever call MSG home. He'll likely spend his entire career (at least most of it) in Minnesota with the Timberwolves.