Anthony Davis' injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Mavericks March 25

The New York Knicks will continue their homestand when they host the Mavericks on Tuesday. If only Jalen Brunson could play against his former team, but the point guard will remain sidelined for at least the next few games.

Davis returned to Dallas' lineup on Monday in a 120-101 win. He recorded 12 points (6-of-9), six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes.

The Mavericks still have a chance to secure a Play-In Tournament berth, but they are being cautious with Davis.

Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Anthony Davis (adductor) said he doesn't expect to play against New York after playing in Dallas' win over Brooklyn on Monday. The Mavericks' official injury report isn't out yet.

Anthony Davis doesn't expect to play Tuesday against the New York Knicks but says he'll play against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/d5yv79jDjW — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 25, 2025

Miles McBride's status for tonight's game vs. Mavericks

Miles McBride (groin) is out.

Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Mavericks

Mitchell Robinson (injury management) is listed as questionable.

Knicks injury report

Mitchell Robinson (injury management) is questionable. Jalen Brunson (ankle), Deuce McBride (groin), and Ariel Hukporti (knee) are out.

Mavericks injury report

Anthony Davis (adductor) likely won't play. Caleb Martin (hip), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively II (ankle), Dante Exum (hand), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist), and Kyrie Irving (ACL) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Cam Payne, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Dallas: Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington, Kai Jones

How to watch Mavericks at Knicks March 25

Dallas at New York won't be nationally broadcast, but it will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Wednesday, March 26: Clippers at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 28: Knicks at Bucks (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 30: Trail Blazers at Knicks (6 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, April 1: Sixers at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, April 2: Knicks at Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)