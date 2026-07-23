Adam Silver just issued the Knicks a challenge no other team has overcome

For anyone thinking the NBA views shortened title windows as an unintended consequence of the cap climate, commissioner Adam Silver has a message for you: LOL.

“It’s certainly not an unintended consequence,” Silver told reporters at the league’s Board of Governor’s meeting in Las Vegas. “Every general manager is going to need to make mixed basketball and business decisions.”

This is essentially a challenge to the reigning champion New York Knicks. The second apron, or the fear of it, has already come for multiple teams. That includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, who entered cost-cutting mode this summer.

Beyond them, the Boston Celtics moved Jaylen Brown at least in part because of it, even though they weren’t due to re-enter it next season. We have seen the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors dip their toes into it, only to quickly exit. The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently slated to enter it for a second-straight season…but they may also look to skirt it.

Heck, in many ways, the second apron has already come for the Knicks. They have yet to pay it, in part because owner James Dolan is a misinformed scaredy cat, or inexplicably cheap. Or both. This stance was initially considered temporary. On the heels of losing Mitchell Robinson to the Celtics, it seems more permanent.

Knowing this, it feels like only a matter of time before the Knicks incur collateral damage that tears at the very fabric of their on-court product, and off-court culture. That is, unless they find a way to avoid the fate that the league is, apparently, actively rooting for.

The fate of the Knicks’ core may rest with Karl-Anthony Towns

After once again side-stepping the second apron for this coming season, the Knicks are quickly approaching a financial reckoning in 2027-28 that won’t be as easy to avoid.

Assuming Karl-Anthony Towns picks up his player option ($61 million) and the team exercises Josh Hart’s club option ($22.4 million), New York will effectively begin next summer in the second apron before considering a new contract for Deuce McBride. The trade winds are already blowing in McBride’s direction as a result.

Many would deem his exit an acceptable loss. But the lines are so thin even without him, the Knicks need goodwill to befall them if they’re to keep the current core intact.

That goodwill almost has to come from a KAT extension. Hart’s salary isn’t large enough to expect him to take a meaningful pay cut. Towns, on the other hand, could shave more than $10 million off the Knicks’ raw payroll, and still be making $50-plus million in 2027-28.

There’s no guarantee lopping off that much, or even slightly more, is enough to keep McBride and fill out the rest of the roster. But it’s the best chance the Knicks have.

Keeping the Knicks core together could require another gift from Jalen Brunson

In the event KAT doesn’t take a discount, New York could feasibly still duck the second apron in 2027-28 without incurring a loss bigger than McBride. It would be tight, but it’s not impossible.

Even that, however, only buys the Knicks one more year…unless Jalen Brunson does them another favor.

The reigning Finals MVP already passed on guaranteeing himself a boatload more money in his previous extension. If he gets the max in his next deal, as planned, his salary will increase from $40.5 million in 2027-28 to $63.9 million in 2028-29.

There is virtually no scenario in which the Knicks evade the second apron while maxing out Brunson without getting rid of another core player. It doesn’t matter whether KAT takes a pay cut himself. OG Anunoby has a $48.9 million player option for that 2028-29 season, and could command a pay raise himself.

At this rate, it would be a genuine shocker if Brunson, KAT, Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges are all in New York for the start of 2028-29. If they are, it’s almost certainly because Brunson picked up his $43.3 million option in lieu of replacing that salary as part of his extension. And even then, the Knicks would likely need one of OG or KAT to accept noticeably less than their own maxes.

These are the tough calls Silver referenced, and seemingly basked in. The NBA wants parity, even if it makes sustainability feel unattainable. The current cap climate has, in one way or another, closed every title window before many thought it would shut.

The Thunder could still be an exception. If the Knicks are going to join them, they’ll need their stars to make concessions as early as this current summer.