76ers' upset of Celtics shows controversial All-Star target could've worked out

The New York Knicks have their own playoff problems to focus on. But it was hard to ignore that they weren't the only contender to drop Game 2 at home, with the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Boston Celtics among other top-three seeds that did the same.

In the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 2 upset of the Celtics, a nine-time All-Star shined in a role that New York's front office might have been eyeing him for just a few years ago.

Paul George, who scored 19 points on almost 54% shooting and racked up three assists to just one turnover, thrived in a 3-and-D role for Philly.

The wing's injury woes, and even recent issues with performance-enhancing substances, might have left Knick fans feeling like the team avoided potential catastrophe. But, even in 2026, he's showing up when it counts for the 76ers.

George's smooth transition to 3-and-D role makes Knicks "What If" fun

The Knicks were rumored to have interest in George in 2023, reaching out to the Los Angeles Clippers about a potential trade. New York apparently had internal discussions afterwards that resulted in them backing off, according to the LA Times.

Even if the move hasn't been a realistic possibility for years, the past interest alone does make it tough not to play a bit of "what if" and imagine what the Knicks' title hopes might be like if they had swung for the infamously smooth operator a few years ago.

In the 76ers' Game 2 upset of the Celtics, George let young guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe cook offensively. The former came close to 30 points despite effiency troubles and the latter looged exactly 30 on 60% shooting, despite it being just his second career NBA Playoff game.

George's transition to veteran 3-and-D wing is happening at an especially rough time for a wing like Mikal Bridges, too. The Knicks eventually chose to acquire him in place of George, and he just missed a potential game-winning shot against the Hawks in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.

Even though he and head coach Mike Brown defended the shot selection right after the loss, the look was perhaps unfairly symbolic of many fans' frustrations with regard to Bridges' game since the Knicks acquired him.

As unlikely as it may sound to some, George might honestly have been a great fit between Brunson and Towns when healthy and available. That hasn't necessarily been often over the course of the last two seasons, but he's showing up now. And if the Knicks don't start to, it might be possible that they were better off deciding on a summer of George.