76ers just bled their cards and the Knicks know exactly how to counter

Karl-Anthony Towns has been demolishing opposing defenses in the playoffs as a passer, and his high assist totals directly reflect it. The New York Knicks seem to finally be perfecting head coach Mike Brown's offensive system, executing on his vision of utilizing Towns' height and vision to create easier shots for Jalen Brunson.

That's continued into their second round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, with Towns logging six and seven assists in Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden. The Sixers are obviously going to need to adjust. And veteran guard Kyle Lowry, also a contributor to NBA on Prime's coverage, may have just accidentally revealed a bit too much about how they plan to do it.

Lowry told Udonis Haslem, and other postgame show co-hosts of "NBA Nightcap" on Prime, that Towns is the Knick that they're going to hone in on. With Joel Embiid returning to the series in Game 3, Philly might not necessarily be able to execute that. The Knicks can simply do exactly what they did in Game 1, put Embiid in action as much as possible, and go right back to reaping the rewards.

76ers reveal Karl-Anthony Towns adjustment ahead of Game 3 vs. Knicks

Lowry started out his interview with the panel by acknowledging that while the 76ers are down 2-0, they have time left to make changes and turn the series around.

"For us, it's a long series. They did what they were supposed to do at home...we felt really good about what we did in Game 2. Game 3 is going to be different. We'll be home, protect our house," Lowry told the NBA Nightcap panel.

Asked about the specific adjustments that the Sixers are planning on making, Lowry agreed with the notion that the Knicks have multiple players that can hurt defenses – but that those defenses need to decide ahead of time who they're going to let score on them, and who they're not.

"Karl-Anthony Towns- he's getting everything he wants...during the game, we gotta do something different. He's standing there with the ball, holding it over his head, making dime passes, shooting the ball. During the game, you gotta take something away from KAT. I think that's the one thing that we have to focus on, trying to figure out how to make him a little bit more uncomfortable," the veteran point guard explained.

The Knicks forced Embiid into one of the worst defensive performances of his career thus far in Game 1. Get back to it in Game 3, and they might have a chance to sweep on Mother's Day.