3 Knicks who can help the team avoid a major second-apron fall-off

The New York Knicks just won an NBA Championship with one of the best cores in basketball. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart are an elite group, but an expensive one. And they are only going to get more expensive. With the second apron bearing down on them, it seems inevitable that they will have to let at least one of them go in the next few years.

If and when that happens, the Knicks’ depth is going to be more important than ever. They are set up well to have solid depth, but some players are going to end up being more important than others. They need young players to develop and older players to step into larger roles. That’s how they can build the next version of the Brunson-led Knicks that could thrive.

But the question is, who? Which players are going to be those guys? Who is going to step up into larger roles once the Knicks have to start shedding salary among their top guys? Here are three of the top candidates.

1. Jose Alvarado

This summer, the Knicks signed Jose Alvarado to a new contract extension, meaning he will be in New York for the foreseeable future, giving the Knicks valuable bench minutes.

In the NBA Finals, Alvarado played a crucial role. Mike Brown was able to depend on Alvarado when it mattered most, and it was only his first (half-)season with the Knicks.

Now, he’ll have more room to grow, and as more minutes open up for him, Alvarado should be able to build on his first stint in New York and give the Knicks important depth minutes for years.

2. Mohamed Diawara

The Knicks clearly see something in Mohamed Diawara. After the Knicks selected him with the No. 51 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, he played well as a rookie and earned a shiny new long-term contract.

Diawara looks like the type of guy who could turn into one of the better bench defenders in the league, and with his size, he should be able to guard multiple positions.

If he can improve his offensive game and keep working on his three-point shot, he has a real chance to be one of the Knicks’ most important depth pieces.

3. Tyler Nickel

This one will take some time. The Knicks drafted Tyler Nickel in this year’s NBA Draft and have yet to officially hand him a contract. But he can play.

During Summer League, he proved that he has the tools to be a legitimate three-point shooter. And that’s something every team can use coming off their bench.

If he shoots well in the NBA and can hang on the defensive end, he can help the Knicks’ depth stay elite for years to come.