3 Jalen Brunson rivals Knicks need to watch out for next season

The New York Knicks are going to have a lot of enemies next season. That’s what happens when you’re on top. The Knicks won the NBA Championship, so everyone is going to want to take a shot at them. So, naturally, they’re going to have rivals. And Jalen Brunson, in particular, is going to have some serious rivals.

Brunson is on top of the NBA world right now. Everyone is going to want to dethrone him. He’s the best player on the best team in the NBA, and plenty of guys around the league want to take that title. But which players want it the most? Which players in the NBA are going to be gunning for Brunson more than anyone else next year?

Whether it be conference rivals, position rivals, or just general rivals, here are three players gearing up to be Brunson’s three biggest rivals next season.

3 Biggest Jalen Brunson rivals next season

1. Victor Wembanyama

Duh. You’d be hard-pressed to find a single player around the league looking to take the crown away from Brunson more than Victor Wembanyama, who just lost to him.

The San Antonio Spurs fell short in the NBA Finals. Wembanyama was outmatched by Brunson. The Knicks got the best of the Spurs, and the Brunson vs. Wembanyama duel was at the center of things.

Wembanyama will surely be looking at Brunson and the Knicks next season with revenge in mind. He’ll want to take the crown away himself.

2. Tyrese Haliburton

Speaking of taking the crown, it feels like the Knicks are on top of everyone in the NBA world… except the Indiana Pacers. And more specifically, Tyrese Haliburton.

Obviously, the Pacers were one of the worst teams in the NBA last year, but Haliburton was out. And the last time Haliburton was healthy, he took down the Knicks.

Indy may be the last demon New York has to conquer, and Haliburton is going to be leading that demon. Add in their WWE rivalry, and Brunson vs. Haliburton will be a duel to watch.

3. Tyrese Maxey

Wembanyama and Haliburton are the obvious choices. The correct choices. But plenty of teams – and players – around the league are going to want a piece of Brunson. Tyrese Maxey could be one of those players.

Maybe you’d rather put LeBron James here. Or even Jaylen Brown. But Maxey is the guy. He’s the player on the Philadelphia 76ers who will want it the most.

He just got swept by Brunson and the Knicks. He got sent packing. Maxey is going to have a little extra juice flowing through him when he squares off against Brunson and the Knicks next season.