Is Darius Garland playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Cavaliers Nov. 1
In their first matchup since the 2023 playoffs, the New York Knicks handed the Cavaliers another loss on Tuesday. New York was up by only six at the half but began to pull away in the third quarter for the 109-91 win.
In a game with no Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, or Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field. After the game, Mitchell said he will play tonight in New York after being listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday’s contest with hamstring soreness.
Cleveland fans hope Mitchell’s backcourt partner will be good to go on Wednesday, while New York could be without one of its key players.
Darius Garland’s status for tonight’s game against Knicks
Darius Garland (hamstring) is out for Cleveland.
Who would replace Darius Garland in the starting lineup?
Caris LeVert, if he’s available to play, could replace Darius Garland. If LeVert is out again, the Cavaliers will likely roll with the same starting lineup as Tuesday.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York
- Jalen Brunson
- Quentin Grimes
- RJ Barrett
- Julius Randle
- Mitchell Robinson
Cleveland
- Donovan Mitchell
- Isaac Okoro
- Max Strus
- Georges Niang
- Evan Mobley
New York’s next five opponents
New York will travel to Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for the team’s first In-Season Tournament game.
Nov. 3 at Milwaukee
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Nov. 8 vs. San Antonio
Nov. 12 vs. Charlotte
Nov. 13 at Boston
Knicks injury report
RJ Barrett (left knee soreness) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: RJ Barrett is out.
Cavaliers injury report
Caris LeVert (hamstring) is listed as questionable. Darius Garland (hamstring), Jarrett Allen (ankle), Ty Jerome (ankle), and Ricky Rubio (mental health) are out.
UPDATE: Caris LeVert is available.