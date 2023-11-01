Daily Knicks
Is Darius Garland playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Cavaliers Nov. 1

By Jordanna Clark

Apr 21, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second quarter of game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In their first matchup since the 2023 playoffs, the New York Knicks handed the Cavaliers another loss on Tuesday. New York was up by only six at the half but began to pull away in the third quarter for the 109-91 win.

In a game with no Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, or Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field. After the game, Mitchell said he will play tonight in New York after being listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday’s contest with hamstring soreness.

Cleveland fans hope Mitchell’s backcourt partner will be good to go on Wednesday, while New York could be without one of its key players.

Darius Garland’s status for tonight’s game against Knicks

Darius Garland (hamstring) is out for Cleveland.

Who would replace Darius Garland in the starting lineup?

Caris LeVert, if he’s available to play, could replace Darius Garland. If LeVert is out again, the Cavaliers will likely roll with the same starting lineup as Tuesday.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York

  • Jalen Brunson
  • Quentin Grimes
  • RJ Barrett
  • Julius Randle
  • Mitchell Robinson

Cleveland

  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Isaac Okoro
  • Max Strus
  • Georges Niang
  • Evan Mobley

New York’s next five opponents

New York will travel to Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for the team’s first In-Season Tournament game.

Nov. 3 at Milwaukee

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Nov. 8 vs. San Antonio

Nov. 12 vs. Charlotte

Nov. 13 at Boston

Knicks injury report

RJ Barrett (left knee soreness) is listed as questionable.

UPDATE: RJ Barrett is out. 

Cavaliers injury report

Caris LeVert (hamstring) is listed as questionable. Darius Garland (hamstring), Jarrett Allen (ankle), Ty Jerome (ankle), and Ricky Rubio (mental health) are out.

UPDATE: Caris LeVert is available. 

