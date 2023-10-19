Winners and losers from New York Knicks preseason
New York Knicks fans waited for what felt like an eternity for NBA training camp to open, and just like that, preseason is already over. Next up on New York’s slate is opening night against Boston, a heated matchup that should deliver for the team’s first of 82 games.
Preseason is hyped up once it begins, but the excitement typically dies down after the first game. The contests don’t matter in the grand scheme of things, but they still give rotation players their first chance to showcase what they worked on over the summer and give non-rotation players the spotlight to prove they’re worthy of a roster spot.
Winner: Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson came out of the gate hot for the Knicks in their first preseason game with 10 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 23 minutes.
He continued that dominance throughout the preseason, looking like the player that shutdown Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the Knicks’ first-round playoff series.
Robinson is far from a stretch five, but he’s the kind of traditional center Tom Thibodeau loves. He’s been left off several ‘top players in the NBA’ lists leading up to the start of the regular season, but there’s a reason why Quentin Grimes said that Robinson is “probably the most important guy on the team.” The starting center does the nitty-gritty work that goes unnoticed by outsiders.
Sure, preseason games don’t mean much, but Robinson’s poised for a career year in New York based on how he looked.