3 Players the Knicks could realistically pursue in an Evan Fournier trade
By Mark Nilon
2. Doug McDermott
Considering they ranked just 19th in three-point percentage last season and were dead last in this particular category during the postseason, the sharpshooting Fournier does have a point when he notes that he could still be of help to this Knicks team.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear likely that he’ll be able to test this theory out moving forward, but perhaps trading him for other long-range threats could be a solid idea for New York to ponder. Should this be of interest to the franchise, the previously mentioned Hield would obviously be an ideal target and so would Doug McDermott.
An 11-year veteran who throughout his NBA journey even found himself suiting up for the orange and blue for a brief stint during the 2017-18 season, the 31-year-old currently finds himself on the roster of the continuously rebuilding San Antonio Spurs.
Already, the franchise has shown a willingness to part ways with win-now players such as fellow former Knick Reggie Bullock, so seeing Gregg Popovich try to ship McDermott out for a chance to contend in the prime of his career shouldn’t be all that difficult of a concept to envision.
McDermott finds himself coming off a solid 2022-23 season where he posted averages of 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from distance.
Along with his obvious scoring abilities, with his 6-foot-7 frame, McDermott could also, in theory, come in and serve as a backup option at the four spot that is still in search of a new commodity following the Obi Toppin trade.
In fact, considering how coach Tom Thibodeau often used Toppin more as a spot-up shooter, there’s an argument to be made that McDermott could be an ideal replacement option in the role.