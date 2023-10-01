New York Knicks’ full 2023-24 training camp roster
Another long NBA offseason is (almost) in the books, and in two days, the New York Knicks will open training camp. There are questions to be answered, from learning more about a possible Immanuel Quickley extension to how Donte DiVincenzo will look playing alongside his new teammates.
Outside of signing DiVincenzo and trading Obi Toppin, the Knicks didn’t have any roster turnover. The squad will look nearly identical to the one that made a push to the second round of the playoffs at the end of last season.
New York Knicks’ 2023-24 training camp roster
Players on guaranteed contracts
- Jalen Brunson
- Immanuel Quickley
- Miles McBride
- Quentin Grimes
- Donte DiVincenzo
- Evan Fournier
- Josh Hart
- RJ Barrett
- Julius Randle
- Mitchell Robinson
- Isaiah Hartenstein
- Jericho Sims
New York has 12 players on guaranteed contracts and could add three more before the start of the season.
Players on non-guaranteed contracts
- Isaiah Roby ($2 million non-guaranteed salary)
- DaQuan Jeffries ($2 million non-guaranteed salary)
Roby made a cool $400,000 after the Knicks signed him to a two-year deal on the final day of the 2022-23 regular season. He played for New York at Summer League, but even with Toppin being traded, the team’s expected to roll with Hart as the backup four. Maybe Roby will be able to prove himself at training camp.
Players on two-way contracts
- Dylan Windler
- Nathan Knight
- Jaylen Martin
New York did lose its 2022 second-round draft pick Trevor Keels, who spent his rookie season on a two-way contract. The new CBA allows teams to carry three players on two-ways instead of two, and the Knicks rightfully prioritized Windler, Knight, and Martin over Keels.
Players on training camp contracts
- Ryan Arcidiacono
- Duane Washington Jr.
- Jacob Toppin
- Charlie Brown Jr.
New York will sign at least two players to guaranteed deals before the season starts, and based on pure speculation, those two players could be Ryan Arcidiacono and DaQuan Jeffries. Arcidiacono already has a Knicks background, and Tom Thibodeau has spoken highly of him and Jeffries, who dealt with a concussion during training camp last year.