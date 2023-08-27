5 Superstars Knicks should spend the season quietly recruiting for 2024-25
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks want to add a superstar to their roster. The rumors of their interest have been circulating since last summer, but Leon Rose and the front office has been patient (subscription required). New York is waiting for the right marquee name to be the face of their franchise.
Time is running out for the Knicks. They have three protected first-round picks from other teams in 2024, which could all be key parts of a blockbuster that brings a superstar to the Big Apple. Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Pascal Siakam are all available, but the Knicks want a bigger fish.
There is plenty of drama bubbling across the NBA, and New York should not be sitting on their hands. It is time to start preparing for the 2024 offseason and begin the recruitment. The free agent class isn’t strong, but superstars will be available over the next year. Who can New York acquire?
Star players New York Knicks should be quietly recruiting for next summer
5. Joel Embiid
This one is not quiet and Embiid may not make it to the 2024 offseason before being dealt. James Harden has requested a trade, and the 76ers are on the brink of disaster. Daryl Morey is holding out for a superstar return, but it is not coming. If Harden refuses to play in Philadelphia, the Sixers could be left trying to sell Embiid on keeping cap space open for next summer.
The reigning MVP wants to win right now. He has never reached the conference finals and is in the middle of his prime. If the 76ers cannot build a contender around him, Embiid will look elsewhere for a shot at a ring.
The New York Knicks will be ready with a massive offer. Marc Stein reported that Leon Rose and William Wesley attended Embiid’s wedding (subscription required). His former agents know the superstar well, and it appears the recruitment has already begun.