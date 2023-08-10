Knicks News: Jalen Brunson reaction to Josh Hart extension, latest on Immanuel Quickley
It’s been a whirlwind six months for Josh Hart. From being traded to the New York Knicks, making his postseason debut, and opting into his $12.9 million player option for 2023-24, the 28-year-old is finally close to having the long-term deal he’s been searching for.
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Knicks and Hart were finalizing a four-year, $81 million extension. Hart can’t sign the extension until today (Thursday). He’s gearing up to play for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and sat out in the team’s first exhibition game on Monday due to rest. However, rest meant that he was waiting to sign the extension.
Jalen Brunson is currently with Hart in Spain, where Team USA will play two more exhibition games on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. Brunson had to be excited knowing Hart will remain in New York for the foreseeable future. Still, he was more focused on Wednesday night’s dinner.
As for Immanuel Quickley, he’s been eligible to sign an extension since July 1. He and the Knicks will have between now and the day before the start of the 2023-24 regular season to get an extension done. Quickley will enter restricted free agency next summer if that doesn’t happen.
On Wednesday, SNY’s Ian Begley said that he expects Quickley and New York to agree on an extension.
More Knicks news
- RJ Barrett and Team Canada fell to Germany on Wednesday, 86-81, in the team’s first of five exhibition games leading up to the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Barrett finished with 12 points. Canada will face New Zealand on Aug. 12 at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- At Team USA’s practice in Spain on Wednesday, Josh Hart got the best of Tyrese Haliburton in a left-handed three-point shooting competition.
- At Team USA training camp in Las Vegas last week, Tyrese Haliburton talked about how excited he is to have former Knick Obi Toppin in Indiana.
NBA news
- The NBA announced on Wednesday that Anthony Edwards had been fined $50,000 for “recklessly swinging a chair” after the Timberwolves’ playoff loss to the Nuggets on Apr. 25.
- 2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic is the highest-rated player on NBA 2K24 with a 98 overall.
- The New York Post reported that Malika Andrews will replace Mike Greenberg as the new host of the NBA Finals for ESPN.