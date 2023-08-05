3 Knicks that should play more, 2 that should play less
Last season was unequivocally a success for the New York Knicks. They recovered from the rise-fall two-step that commonly comes with a Tom Thibodeau team, signing Jalen Brunson in free agency and finishing with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference and knocking out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round before losing to the Miami Heat in the second round.
While the Knicks are certainly keeping their ears open for any potential trades for a star, right now they are heading into the season with a roster largely similar to last season after a low-activity offseason. Does that mean they should keep everything the same?
The New York Knicks are building a new rotation
The NBA is always changing and always improving, and the Knicks can’t afford to get too comfortable. They did that two years ago and fell back to earth as the rest of the East got better around them. They may have made just one impact signing this summer, adding Donte DiVincenzo, but they can look at new and better ways to shape the rotation next season.
That means some players need to see their minutes reduced, and others need to be given more of an opportunity to spread their wings. Let’s look at five players on the roster returning from last season; who needs to play more, and who needs to play less?