15 Way-too-early 2024 trade deadline candidates for Knicks to monitor
Heading into the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, the New York Knicks will be in a great spot to make some noise in the Eastern Conference. Coming off a season in which they made a run to the conference semifinals, the Knicks improved this offseason with the addition of Donte DiVincenzo and will be in a position to continue to take steps forward as a franchise.
If they wanted, the Knicks could make a big in-season move via trade to further solidify their standing as a contender in the East. The Knicks have the assets to pull off a big move and will be on the lookout for the right potential fit heading toward the trade deadline.
Even though it may be entirely way too early to even think about the trade deadline, we take a closer look at 15 candidates that should be on the Knicks’ trade radar.
15 way-too-early NBA Trade Deadline candidates
Honorable mention: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
In the unlikely event that Damian Lillard would still be on the trade block when the NBA Trade Deadline rolls around, would it be that outlandish for the New York Knicks to check back in to see what the price would be? You can’t help but wonder if a package centered around Evan Fournier (if he’s still on the roster), Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, (other salary), and a couple of first-round picks would be enough for Portland to accept the offer?
Depending on where the Knicks are in the standings when the trade deadline comes around, perhaps it’s something that the team would entertain. Of course, the question is whether a backcourt of Jalen Brunson and Lillard would work. That’s an entirely difference conversation.
But if Lillard is still on the trade block when the deadline approaches, the Knicks should at least check back to see what the asking price is.