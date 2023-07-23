Daily Knicks
5 Events that must happen to get Joel Embiid on the Knicks

By Jordanna Clark

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 10: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a lay up past Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center on February 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia Sixers. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) – New York Knicks /

4: Sixers don’t make moves at the deadline to appease Joel Embiid

If the Sixers lose James Harden and don’t make a move for a player like Damian Lillard, all eyes will be on Philadelphia leading up to the trade deadline. This past season, the Sixers were No. 2 in the East behind the Celtics, but it’s hard to envision the team being in a similar position in February 2024.

The NBA is a league where stars become available year-round so a surprise name could be on the market in February. Remember how Kevin Durant was traded to the Suns in the middle of the night? Anything can happen.

If Philadelphia is in a position to trade for a star, you better believe it’s a move that Daryl Morey will need to consider seriously. Rather than being another second-round exit in the playoffs (or even a first-round exit), the deadline could be the Sixers’ last big chance to pair a star alongside Embiid to make what they hope will be a deep playoff run.

Perhaps a quiet deadline that leads to yet another unsuccessful postseason push will be one of the last dominoes to fall before Embiid is made available. It isn’t far-fetched to think that Embiid himself could be on the market ahead of the deadline.

