Latest 2024 NBA mock draft has major implications for Knicks’ future
The New York Knicks were without a pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but in 2024, the organization will have four first-round picks. Only one of those picks is owned by the Knicks. Between now and next June, the front office could make a trade for a star and part with some of its draft capital.
Considering that New York plays a tight nine-man rotation under Tom Thibodeau, it’s for the best that the Knicks didn’t have a selection in 2023. New York’s lone selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Trevor Keels, spent the majority of the 2022-23 season in Westchester and is a restricted free agent.
The Knicks are in a unique position. After years of disappointment, New York has made a series of successful moves over the past year, including signing Jalen Brunson and trading for Josh Hart. It’s impossible to know what the team will do between now and the 2024 offseason, but assuming that the Mavericks will perform better next year than they did last year, the Knicks could be in the running for Bronny James.
In CBS Sports’ latest 2024 mock draft, New York selected Bronny with the No. 13 overall pick.
Bronny James needs no introduction. The 18-year-old is preparing for his first season at USC and will likely be a one-and-done prospect. It’s no secret that whoever drafts Bronny will have a solid chance to get LeBron too, as the current Laker has made it clear that he wants to play with his oldest son before he retires.
LeBron has one full season left on his current contract before he’ll have a $51.4 million player option in 2024-25. The belief is that he’ll decline that option to go wherever Bronny is. Considering that the 38-year-old is still playing elite-level basketball, the team that drafts his son shouldn’t need any persuasion to sign LeBron next offseason.
In an ESPN 2024 NBA mock draft (subscription required), the Hawks selected Bronny with the No. 17 pick. LeBron shared Atlanta’s pick on his Instagram story and wrote: “Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!” So, if the Knicks were to draft Bronny next year, the James Gang would be headed to The Big Apple.
It’s obviously way too early to even have a clue as to what will go down in the 2024 NBA Draft. Maybe New York will select Bronny, maybe not. But if the Knicks do draft the shooting guard, Leon Rose and Co. will know that his father will be included as part of a package deal.