4 Defensive specialists the Knicks should consider signing in free agency
This past season, especially in the playoffs, it became rather apparent that the Knicks could use some upgrades on the defensive side of the ball. Not only did the team rank 19th in defensive ranking in the regular season but against the Heat in the second round, New York’s bench continuously failed to guard the Heat’s role players.
Entering next season, the Knicks have some great defensive pieces like Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson. These players gave their all on the defensive side of the ball. However, they can only do so much on their own. Adding some defensive depth off the bench could go a long way in helping New York push their way toward title contention.
4. PG Patrick Beverley
Adding a player like Patrick Beverley alongside Quickley in the backcourt seems like a match made in heaven. Not only do these two work perfectly alongside one another defensively, but it would also allow Quickley to be ball dominant off the bench, thus allowing Beverley to be used as a catch-and-shoot off-ball guard.
Beverley isn’t the best offensive player, but he wouldn’t need to be on the Knicks’ bench. Things work best when the ball isn’t in his hands. Having Quickley/Hart off the bench means Beverley won’t have the ball often. This will allow him to work off the ball and get more catch-and-shoot opportunities, putting himself and the Knicks in the best chance possible to succeed.
This past season, Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 33.5% from deep on 3.6 attempts. This is far from Beverley’s best offensive season. However, he was in a far-from-ideal situation while playing with the Lakers.
Once Beverley was traded to the Bulls, he played a massive role in helping them push into the play-in. If he can have this same effect on the Knicks, but with helping them push into a top-four seed, he would instantly be loved by fans.