Sixers vs. Knicks final score prediction for Game 2 of NBA playoffs
Using the latest betting odds to predict the final score of the Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks matchup in Game 2.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks avoided a disaster in Game 1, coming back from a third quarter deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers at home.
New York is heavily favored in Game 2 after Joel Embiid aggravated his surgically repaired knee in Game 1, but can the Knicks slow down the reigning MVP for the second straight game?
If they do, this could be a low-scoring matchup, as evidenced by the total. Does that give us an edge when trying to predict the score tonight?
One of the hardest things to do in the NBA is predict the final score of a game, but bettors can predict the winning margin outcome in a matchup depending upon the number of points.
So, using the latest odds, I’m attempting to predict that for the Knicks-Sixers Game 2 matchup tonight:
Sixers vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Sixers vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction and pick
Earlier today, I picked the New York Knicks to cover the spread in this matchup:
I don’t love laying the points in a matchup that should once again be low-scoring (total of 206.5), but the Knicks have a path to a sizable win on Monday.
New York saw Jalen Brunson play arguably his worst game of the season (8-for-26 shooting, five turnovers) on Saturday night, yet it still found a way to win behind some big games from role players like Deuce McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic.
While that likely won’t be sustainable to win, New York had a massive advantage on the offensive glass that can be.
The Knicks had 23 offensive rebounds on Saturday, and Josh Hart (13 rebounds) had as many total boards as Joel Embiid and Paul Reed combined. With Embiid banging up his knee again in Game 1, he looked like a shell of himself on the defensive end in the second half.
If New York controls the glass and continues to attack Embiid, it’s hard to see Philly winning in a road environment. New York is now 4-1 against the Sixers this season and 18-13 against the spread when favored at home.
Sixers vs. Knicks final score prediction
Saturday was the first time all season that the Sixers scored over 100 points against the Knicks, and the game shockingly went over the total of 209.5. Now, oddsmakers have the total tonight set at 206.5
With Embiid banged up, I think we could be in for a slog on Monday, especially since the Knicks play at the slowest pace in the NBA.
If Embiid struggles to score earlier (he shot just 8-for-22 in Game 1), the Knicks may be able to keep this Philly offense in check.
As for New York, it needs more from Brunson, but the role players are also due to take a step back. What does that result in? A decrease in offensive output on both sides.
The Knicks win this one, but the margin will still be pretty close.
Final score prediction: Knicks 103, Sixers 95
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.