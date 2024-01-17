Rockets vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, Jan. 17
By Reed Wallach
The Knicks look to bounce back from a Monday afternoon loss with a home game against the Houston Rockets.
Houston enters as a tale of two teams, one that thrives in Houston but struggles on the road under first-year head coach Ime Udoka, can the Knicks take advantage and score a win at Madison Square Garden?
Here's my betting preview for this Wednesday night showdown.
Rockets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Rockets are 6-11-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season
- The Knicks are 9-6-1 ATS at home this season
- The Knicks are 14-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The Knicks have gone UNDER in 8 of 10 games
Rockets vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Reggie Bullock - questionable
- Tari Eason - out
- Victor Oladipo - out
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson - questionable
- Josh Hart - questionable
Rockets vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 17th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG
- Rockets Record: 19-20
- Knicks Record: 23-17
Rockets vs. Knicks Key Players to Watch
Rockets
Alperen Sengun: The Rockets big man has been an emerging star, posting gaudy numbers that features more than 21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists while shooting nearly 54% from the field. The Knicks have been piecing together a solid frontcourt rotation in place of Mitchell Robinson in hopes of slowing down talented bigs like Sengun.
Knicks
OG Anunoby: Anunoby has slid in nicely to his role as a defensive maestro and catch-and-shoot threat around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. In eight games since being traded from the Raptors to the Knicks, Anunoby is shooting 41% from beyond the arc on a healthy four attempts per game.
Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Rockets' home/road splits are quite staggering. The team is 5-10-1 as a road underdog this season and is 1-4 straight up in the midst of this road trip. The team shoots nearly six percentage points worse from three when it hits the road and the oddsmakers can't catch up.
Houston is eighth in net rating at home while posting the second-best defensive rating in the league in home games, but on the road, the team falls off a cliff. The team is 22nd in net rating away from home, same for defensive rating which falls 20 spots in the league rankings.
The team travels to face the Knicks, who are a strong home team as well, 10th in net rating at MSG this season while going 11-5 straight up. The team isn't as successful ATS at home, just 7-5 as a favorite, but I believe the team is in line to hand the road-weary Rockets another loss -- and noncover -- outside of Houston.
Lay it with the Knickerbockers.
