Magic vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction and odds for MLK Day (Bet New York at home)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks' matchup with the Orlando Magic.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are favored at home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day when they take on the Orlando Magic in a matinee matchup.
Orlando has taken a step back as of late, losing three straight games and seven of its last 10 to fall into the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, two games back of the No. 7-seeded Knicks.
New York could be down a key player in this game, as Jalen Brunson (questionable) missed the team’s win over Memphis on Saturday night. Orlando will be without second-leading scorer Franz Wagner on Monday.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
How should bettors approach this matchup with Brunson’s status up in the air?
Magic vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Magic vs. Knicks how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 15
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Florida
- Magic Record: 21-18
- Knicks Record: 23-16
Magic vs. Knicks injury reports
Orlando Magic injury report
- Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable
- Gary Harris – out
- Kevon Harris – out
- Franz Wagner – out
- Jett Howard – out
New York Knicks injury report
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Jalen Brunson – questionable
Magic vs. Knicks key players to watch
New York Knicks
Julius Randle: If Brunson sits, this is going to be yet another big game for Randle, who has scored at least 20 points in all but one game since Nov. 26. Randle had 38 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in the Knicks’ loss to Orlando earlier this season.
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: With Wagner out, Banchero has been getting a ton of touches as of late for Orlando.
Over his last six games, Banchero is averaging 28.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He dropped 29 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists against the Knicks in a win in December.
Magic vs. Knicks prediction and pick
Brunson played in the Knicks’ game on Thursday, but then he was ruled out on Saturday against an extremely shorthanded Memphis team.
Could that have been the Knicks just giving him a rest day?
If so, the Knicks are rightful favorites on Monday, as they are 7-4 ATS as home favorites and an impressive 11-4 overall at Madison Square Garden.
The Magic are just 9-9 ATS as road underdogs, and the team has lacked offense with Wagner out. Banchero is being relied on to do everything since Orlando is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA (ranking 29th in the league in 3-point percentage).
If Brunson plays, this is a great matchup for the Knicks, but bettors need to be cautious that he could get ruled out. For now, I’ll lean with the Knicks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.