Knicks vs. Rockets NBA expert prediction and odds for Monday, Feb. 12 (Can New York bounce back?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks' matchup with the Houston Rockets on Monday night in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Rockets have dropped four games in a row, but they’ll be glad to be back at home on Monday night against the New York Knicks.
Houston is one of the better home teams in the NBA, going 18-9 straight up at Toyota Center, and now the team gets a short handed Knicks team that is potentially down four key frontcourt players in Mitchell Robinson (out), OG Anunoby (out), Julius Randle (out) and Isaiah Hartenstein (questionable).
The Knicks are coming off a tough home loss to the Indiana Pacers, but the team has thrived as a road favorite this season, posting a 9-3 against the spread record.
Should bettors trust the Knicks in this spot, or do the Rockets come through with a home upset?
Let’s dive into the latest odds and my best bet for this Monday night matchup:
Knicks vs. Rockets odds, spread and total
Knicks vs. Rockets how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to watch (TV): MSG, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Knicks record: 33-20
- Rockets record: 23-29
Knicks vs. Rockets injury reports
Knicks injury report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Julius Randle – out
- Jericho Sims – probable
Rockets injury report
- Steven Adams – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Alperen Sengun – questionable
Knicks vs. Rockets key players to watch
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: The main offensive burden will once again be on Brunson, who has answered the bell time and time again for New York, scoring 39 points in his last game and averaging 33.8 points per game since Randle went down. Brunson may draw Dillon Brooks tonight, a tough assignment against one of the league’s better defenses.
Houston Rockets
Jalen Green: The third-year guard has been a bit of Jekyll and Hyde as of late, scoring single digit points in two of his last four games, but he has mixed in 30 and 26 point games as well. With FVV out, Green will be called upon as the team’s top offensive option in the backcourt.
Knicks vs. Rockets prediction and pick
Originally, I was leaning with Houston in this game, as the team is 9-4 ATS as a home underdog and posts the No. 2 defensive rating in the NBA at home this season.
However, the injuries are mounting for the Rockets, and the Knicks will at least get Sims (probable) back in the lineup tonight to give them some much-needed frontcourt depth.
The additions of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks should give the Knicks more of a scoring punch right now, and the team has thrived as a road favorite, covering the spread in 75 percent of its games in that spot in the 2023-24 campaign.
VanVleet’s injury is huge, as Houston has yet to win a game without him this season, going 0-5 and 0-3 on this recent stretch. Losing FVV, Whitmore and Eason leaves the Rockets’ rotation a little thin – especially if Sengun (questionable) ends up getting ruled out.
The Knicks have been tough to judge as of late given their depleted roster due to injuries, but this may be the healthiest they’ve been since Randle went down on Jan. 27. I’ll back New York to win and cover tonight.
