Knicks vs. Nets NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Trust Knicks vs. below .500 teams)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets matchup in the NBA on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will battle for the second time this season on Tuesday, and the Knicks have won three straight in this matchup.
Brooklyn has been in a tailspin since starting 13-10, losing 15 of its last 19 games to slip to the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks, on the other hand, have been playing some of their best basketball of the season since adding OG Anunoby in a trade with the Toronto Raptors. New York is 9-2 since the deal, moving to the No. 5 seed in the East – a game back of the No. 4–seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
New York is favored in this matchup, but the team has struggled at Barclays Center, although it did win against the Nets at Barclays earlier this season.
Let’s dive into the odds and my best bet for this game:
Knicks vs. Nets odds, spread and total
Knicks vs. Nets how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Knicks record: 26-17
- Nets record: 17-25
Knicks vs. Nets injury reports
Knicks injury report
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – questionable
Nets injury report
- Noah Clowney – out
- Keon Johnson – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Ben Simmons – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Jalen Wilson – out
Knicks vs. Nets key players to watch
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: In three games since returning from a calf injury, Jalen Brunson has gone absolutely nuts for the Knicks, scoring 30, 41, and 38 points in those games. On the season, the potential All-Star guard is averaging 26.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from 3.
Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas: Cam Thomas is a born scorer, but he’s been in a tough spot with the Nets with his role changing on almost a nightly basis. He scored 20 points against the Knicks earlier this season and is averaging 20.6 points per game. Thomas had 33 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as well.
Knicks vs. Nets prediction and pick
Several trends support the Knicks in this game, and I love them as a moneyline piece or as a spread bet to cover as favorites.
New York is one of the best teams in the NBA as a road favorite, going 7-3 ATS this season, and the team has yet to lose a game to a team below .500.
Brooklyn has covered the spread just three times in its last 19 games, with the team blowing a lead – and a cover (they pushed) – against the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend.
New York has the second-best net rating in the NBA since the Anunoby trade. Trust it to pull out a win in the battle for New York tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
