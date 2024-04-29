Knicks NBA championship odds surging after massive Game 4 win vs. Sixers
The New York Knicks are finally gaining some respect in the futures market in the Eastern Conference.
By Peter Dewey
It's time to put some respect on the New York Knicks when it comes to the betting market.
After taking a 3-1 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers behind a 47-point (franchise playoff record) performance from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks are now surging in the odds to win the Eastern Conference -- and the NBA Finals -- in the 2023-24 season.
It's a massive shift, as not too long ago, the Knicks were underdogs to win their series against Philly after the Sixers earned the No. 7 seed.
Finally, it seems like oddsmakers are appreciating what the Knicks did this season, finishing with 50 wins, the No. 2 seed in the East, and posting a top-five net rating in the league.
Here's how the Knicks stack up in the futures market after Sunday's thrilling road win:
Knicks' odds to win the NBA Finals
New York is +1300 to win the NBA Finals, a major change from where it opened the postseason at +3300 to win the title.
New York would have to get through Boston (most likely) to get to the Finals, but it's hard to deny how well the team has played with OG Anunoby.
The Knicks are now 23-4 when Anunoby plays (including the playoffs), and they have battled despite injuries to several key rotation players throughout the season. With Jalen Brunson putting up historic playoff numbers, the Knicks are no longer a longshot in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Knicks' odds to win the Eastern Conference
Where the Knicks are seeing the most love from Vegas is in the odds to win the Eastern Conference.
New York is the only team other than Boston that has shorter than +1200 odds to win the conference. The Knicks clock in at +400, a sign that oddsmakers expect them to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
With the Indiana Pacers up 3-1 on the Milwaukee Bucks, the Knicks could be looking at a matchup with them in the second round. Indiana is the No. 2 offense in the NBA, but the Knicks are one of the better defensive teams in the league.
It'll certainly be interesting to see this matchup, but the current odds suggest that the Knicks would be favored to advance.
