Jazz vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Trust Knicks at home)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks-Utah Jazz matchup in the NBA on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks took care of business on Monday night in their first game without Julius Randle, blowing out the Charlotte Hornets on the road.
Now, the Knicks are back at Madison Square Garden for a date with the Utah Jazz, who are also on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Jazz were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, falling to 9-18 on the road this season.
New York also didn’t have OG Anunoby on Monday night, so the team is hoping to get him back in action in this game. Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo led the way for the Knicks last night, combining for 60 points.
Can New York build on a 13-2 month of January?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for this contest:
Jazz vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Jazz vs. Knicks how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): MSG, Root Sports Northwest
- Jazz record: 24-24
- Knicks record: 30-17
Jazz vs. Knicks injury reports
Jazz injury report
- Not submitted yet
Knicks injury report
- Not submitted yet
The Knicks are expected to be without Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. OG Anunoby (elbow) missed the team’s last game, but he is likely questionable for this matchup.
Jazz vs. Knicks key players to watch
Utah Jazz
John Collins: Since the start of the new year, John Collins has played some great basketball for the Jazz, averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He could have a massive game on the glass tonight with the Knicks down Julius Randle and potentially other members of the frontcourt.
New York Knicks
Donte DiVincenzo: In the Knicks’ first game without Randle, it was Donte DiVincenzo who was the No. 2 option to Jalen Brunson on offense. DiVincenzo shot 10-for-22 from the field and 5-for-15 from 3-point range. He finished the game with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists and could be in line for another big workload tonight.
Jazz vs. Knicks prediction and pick
Bettors are going to want to monitor the Knicks’ injury report to see if Anunoby plays – or if anyone else on the Knicks is ruled out – but I think we’re getting a ton of value on the team.
The Knicks still thrived on offense without Randle against a weak Charlotte defense, and the Jazz aren’t much better this season, ranking 23rd overall in defensive rating (26th in their last 10 games).
New York comes into this game with the best defensive rating in the NBA since acquiring Anunoby.
Utah got blown out by an inferior Brooklyn team on Monday, and now the team has to take on the one of the best home teams in the NBA as just a four-point dog?
Yeah, I’m not buying it.
The Knicks are 16-5 at Madison Square Garden, going 10-6 against the spread as home favorites. Meanwhile, Utah is just 9-18 straight up on the road this season.
As long as Brunson plays, the Knicks are the bet to make tonight.
