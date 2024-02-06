Grizzlies vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Trust New York?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Memphis Grizzlies-New York Knicks matchup in the NBA on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks had their nine-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night, but the team had a couple of days off to regroup ahead of Tuesday’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis has an injury report that is a mile long, and it looks like Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and Ja Morant will all sit out this game. Memphis lost by 40 points to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
The Knicks are still expected to be without OG Anunoby (elbow), Quentin Grimes (knee), and Julius Randle (shoulder) in this game. Can New York’s depleted roster get back in the win column and cover a massive spread tonight?
Let’s dive into the latest odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Grizzlies vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Grizzlies vs. Knicks how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
- Grizzlies record: 18-32
- Knicks record: 32-18
Grizzlies vs. Knicks injury reports
Grizzlies injury report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Desmond Bane – out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – doubtful
- Marcus Smart – out
- Derrick Rose – questionable
- John Konchar – questionable
- Jake LaRavia – out
- Santi Aldama – questionable
- Victor Oladipo – out
- Ziaire Williams – out
- Xavier Tillman – doubtful
- Vince Williams Jr. – questionable
Knicks injury report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Quentin Grimes – out
- Julius Randle – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
Grizzlies vs. Knicks key players to watch
Memphis Grizzlies
Scotty Pippen Jr.: If you thought we’d be watching Scotty Pippen Jr. in this game – hats off to you. Memphis is barely going to be able to field a team tonight, which means more time for Pippen Jr., who has played pretty well for the banged-up Grizz. In his last three games, he’s scored 10 points, and he had 19 against Boston on Sunday.
New York Knicks
Isaiah Hartenstein: This is a prime matchup for the Knicks’ big man on the glass. Memphis is down several of its key bigs, and the team played Matthew Hurt and Trey Jemison down low in its last game. Hartenstein should dominate the glass, and he’s had three straight games with 12 or more rebounds coming into this one.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks prediction and pick
There’s not much to handicap in this game since we’re seeing about one usual rotation player from Memphis (David Roddy) if the team sits as many guys as it did against Boston on Sunday.
The Grizzlies simply didn’t have the offensive firepower to compete in that game.
New York fought tough with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday despite being undermanned and the team is somehow 3-1 without Randle and Anunoby over the last week.
The Knicks are solid as home favorites this season, going 12-7 against the spread, and they’ve covered the spread in four of their six games as double-digit favorites in the 2023-24 campaign.
With the Knicks playing Jalen Brunson tonight, I expect them to dominate a depleted Memphis roster.
Pick: Knicks -14.5 (-108)
