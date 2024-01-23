New York Fans: Win $150 Bonus if Knicks or Nets Make a 3!
Bet $5 on Knicks vs. Nets, win $150 in bonus bets!
It doesn’t matter which New York team you bet on to win tonight at FanDuel. You’ll win either way!
New users who bet their first $5 or more on Knicks vs. Nets tonight will win $150 in bonus bets if either team makes a 3-pointer – something that’s happened in every NBA game this season.
But you have to hurry because this offer expires this week!
FanDuel New York Promo
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets whenever your first bet of $5 or more settles at FanDuel.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook NY (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Knicks vs. Nets
The only way you can’t win your bonus is if you don’t meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 bet.
Your bonus bets will arrive after your wager settles. In the meantime you can watch the game as you cheer on your team (and your bet) to win – celebrating your bonus when that first 3 falls.
Now let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet.
Knicks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
The Knicks are a 4-point road favorite with -174 moneyline odds over the Nets (+146 moneyline odds) tonight at FanDuel.
But you don’t have to pick a winner if you don’t want to! You could instead bet on over/under 223.5 total points, player props and much more.
Click on ‘NBA’ to see odds on the day’s games, then scroll down and click on Knicks at Nets to see all of your available betting options.
When you find your best bet, remember that you need to put $5 or more on it to activate your bonus win!
Don’t miss out on cashing in on one shot. Sign up with FanDuel while this offer lasts!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.