Blazers vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, Jan. 9
By Reed Wallach
The Knicks have been on a tear since making the OG Anunoby trade, potentially unlocking an Eastern Conference contender in the process.
New York is undefeated since trading for the Raptors forward, and the team will look to dominate an out-matched Blazers team that is the onset of a rebuild. Can New York, who has been fantastic against inferior competition, keep it up as a double-digit favorite?
Here are the odds and our best bet for the Knicks vs. the Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
Blazers vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Knicks vs. Blazers betting trends
- The Knicks are 20-15-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Knicks are 4-0 ATS since trading for OG Anunoby
- The Knicks are 12-6 ATS as a favorite this season
Blazers vs. Knicks how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 9th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG
- Blazers Record: 10-25
- Knicks Record: 21-15
Blazers vs. Knicks injury report
Blazers
- Jabari Walker - questionable
- Matisse Thybulle - questionable
- Deandre Ayton - doubtful
Knicks
Mitchell Robinson - out
Blazers vs. Knicks key players to watch
Blazers
Anfernee Simons: While he has only played in 14 games this season, we saw on Sunday what Simons can do in a featured role, scoring 38 points on 13-of-25 shooting with 11 assists in an overtime victory against the Nets.
Knicks
OG Anunoby: The former Raptors' forward has impacted the Knicks in more than just the box score. His counting stats haven't exploded, he is averaging only 12 points with five rebounds on 48% shooting, but his impact is tremendous. The Knicks are more than 29 points better per 100 possessions with Anunoby on the floor, per Basketball Reference.
Blazers vs. Knicks prediction and pick
The Knicks made waves right before the calendar flipped to 2004, trading Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett for OG Anunoby, among others. While the aforementioned two were key cogs to the Knicks playoff roster, the new-look Knickerbockers have been a terror since the trade.
New York is 4-0 since the trade while posting a +17.7 net rating in that span.
The team has won all but one game by double digits and I see little reason why the team can't blast the Blazers on Tuesday night at home as big favorites.
Portland's offense has been a disaster this season, 28th in points per possession while posting a net rating of -7.4 on the year. Overall, this is a 10-25 team at the onset of a rebuild, not someone to put up a fight amid an East Coast trip.
Further, the Knicks have destroyed inferior competition. New York is 6-2 against the spread as a double-digit favorite this season, and see no reason to step in front of them now.
