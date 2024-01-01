Best NBA prop bets today for Timberwolves vs. Knicks (Bet this Jalen Brunson prop)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks' New Year's Day matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks will debut a couple of new pieces, as the team added OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa in a trade with the Toronto Raptors over the weekend.
They’ll have a tough matchup to make their debut in, as the Knicks host the No. 1 defense in the NBA – the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota won the first meeting between these teams, and the Knicks are home dogs with a new rotation in place. Since the team has dropped three straight, I’m eyeing the prop market for my favorite bets on New Year’s Day.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks best NBA prop bets
- Jalen Brunson OVER 3.5 Rebounds
- Julius Randle OVER 25.5 points
- Karl-Anthony Towns UNDER 19.5 points
Jalen Brunson OVER 3.5 Rebounds
Jalen Brunson has been hitting the glass at a high rate lately, and I think he’s a little undervalued after a one-rebound game against Indiana.
Brunson has grabbed four or more boards in eight of his last 10 games, pushing his season average to 4.0 rebounds per game. Minnesota is a strong rebounding team, but that means the Knicks’ guards will need to crash the glass more on Monday afternoon.
I expect Brunson to play a ton of minutes with the Knicks’ only other healthy rotation point guard being Miles McBride.
Julius Randle OVER 25.5 points
Julius Randle has been on a heater, scoring at least 20 points on at least 40 percent shooting in 17 consecutive games.
He's pushed his season average to 23.6 points per game, and he’s going to be relied on more on offense with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley now in Toronto.
Randle dropped 28 against Indiana and has put up 26 or more points in eight games since Dec. 1. I love him to go OVER against a Minnesota team that he has torched in the past.
Karl-Anthony Towns UNDER 19.5 points
I can’t get to this number for Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 20 points in his first meeting with New York but only took 10 shots in that game.
Towns has failed to score 20 or more points in three straight games and has not played 30 minutes in any of those matchups.
The New York defense should be much improved with Achiuwa and Anunoby in the fold, so I’ll fade KAT in an unconventional afternoon matchup.
