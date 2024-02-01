Best NBA prop bets today for Pacers vs. Knicks (Josh Hart does it all for New York)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks in their matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are looking to extend their winning streak on Thursday night, but the best bets for this game may be in the prop market.
The Knicks have seen a totally different offense with Julius Randle out, relying heavily on the likes of Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo to pick up the slack in the last two games.
The team also didn’t have OG Anunoby in those contests, but he could return tonight with the Knicks listing him as questionable. I still think that there is value to be had when betting on New York with Randle out, so I am making three prop picks for tonight’s matchup with Indiana – who happens to be the No. 26 defense in the NBA.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let’s break down these plays:
Pacers vs. Knicks best NBA prop bets
- Josh Hart OVER 13.5 assists and rebounds
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 18.5 points
- OG Anunoby UNDER 19.5 points
Josh Hart OVER 13.5 assists and rebounds
Josh Hart had a triple-double in the Knicks’ win over the Utah Jazz, and he’s been a stat-sheet stuffer with Randle out the last two games.
Hart has compiled 19 and 20 rebounds and assists in those contests, and he’s actually cleared this prop in three straight games despite playing one of them in a bench role.
One of the best rebounders in the NBA – especially for his size – Hart has to play more of the power forward with Randle out, and he should see a massive workload if Anunoby is ruled out again on Thursday.
On the season, Hart is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. As a starter (eight games) he’s averaging 9.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Only two of those starts have come without Randle dominating the glass (and the ball on offense).
This is my favorite prop of the night against a Pacers team that ranks 23rd in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 18.5 points
I have to take the OVER on this prop for DiVincenzo, as he’s simply shot the ball too many times to risk taking an UNDER.
Donte has take 15 3-point attempts (!!) in each of his last two games, hitting 14 of those 30 tires. He’s averaging 30.5 points per game over his last two contests and is taking 22 field goal attempts per game.
Now, he gets an Indiana defense that ranks 26th in the NBA in defensive rating and plays at the No. 2 pace in the NBA.
That’s a recipe for more looks for Donte. He’s also been hot shooting all season long, shooting an incredible 42.6 percent from deep on nearly seven attempts per game.
OG Anunoby UNDER 19.5 points
While the Pacers defense is weak, I am concerned about Anunoby’s elbow and how much he actually plays in this game – if he plays at all.
OG did score 26 points against Denver, but he’s only cleared 19.5 points twice in his Knicks tenure.
The team’s defensive ace may be comfortable taking a back seat to Jalen Brunson and DiVincenzo, especially if he’s not 100 percent. The Knicks have found a way to win without him, so why push him into extra minutes tonight?
I’ll go UNDER.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.