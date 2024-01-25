Best NBA prop bets today for Nuggets vs. Knicks (Ride the Jalen Brunson hot streak)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks-Denver Nuggets matchup on Thursday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks face a massive test on Thursday night, as they’ll host the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden.
New York is a slight underdog in this game, but I’m staying away from betting on a side since the Knicks could be without big man Isaiah Hartenstein (questionable), which would make it extremely tough for the team to handle Nikola Jokic.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
So, why not focus on the prop market for the top plays in this game? I have three picks, including a prop for star Jalen Brunson, to make for this matchup:
Nuggets vs. Knicks best NBA prop bets
- Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 points
- Nikola Jokic OVER 11.5 rebounds
- OG Anunoby OVER 4.5 rebounds
Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 points
Brunson should be an All-Star this season, and he’s making a serious case for it over his last five games, scoring 30 in each of them.
The Knicks guard has been relied on heavily since the team traded away RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, averaging 29.0 points on 20.9 shots per game in 10 contests.
Brunson is taking 7.9 3s per game over that stretch as well while playing nearly 36 minutes per night. That usage is hard to deny, and even against a good Denver team, Brunson is going to be called upon to carry the Knicks.
I’ll back the Knicks point guard to push another 30-point game.
Nikola Jokic OVER 11.5 rebounds
This is a dream matchup for Jokic if Hartenstein can’t go.
The Knicks allowed 17 rebounds to Nicolas Claxton in their last game, and the team saw Jericho Sims – who started for Hartenstein – grab just four rebounds. The Knicks’ leading rebounders against Brooklyn were Julius Randle (nine rebounds) and Precious Achiuwa (nine rebounds).
Jokic has grabbed 12 or more boards in five straight games, averaging 12.0 per game on the season. I also don’t mind taking him to get 15 or more rebounds on an alternate line at +300 odds.
OG Anunoby OVER 4.5 rebounds
This is another great play if Hartenstein sits, but OG Anunoby has become a bigger player on the glass for the Knicks as of late.
He’s grabbed at least five boards in six of his last seven games, and the Knicks forward has been on the floor for huge minutes since joining the team – playing 36.5 minutes per game.
Since coming to New York, Anunoby is averaging 10.0 rebound chances per game. Asking him to grab five tonight isn’t too crazy.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.