Best NBA prop bets today for Knicks vs. Rockets (Value on this Josh Hart Bet)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks-Houston Rockets matchup on Monday.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are looking to snap a two-game skid when they take on the Houston Rockets in Houston Monday night.
This could be a favorable spot for New York as a road favorite, as the Rockets are down Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and potentially Alperen Sengun (questionable). With the Knicks still banged up, there may be some value in the prop market on the team following the trade deadline.
I have three Knicks props to consider for this matchup on Monday:
Knicks vs. Rockets best NBA prop bets
- Jalen Brunson OVER 30.5 points
- Josh Hart OVER 13.5 rebounds and assists
- Precious Achiuwa OVER 0.5 3-pointers made
Jalen Brunson OVER 30.5 points
Since Julius Randle went down, Jalen Brunson is going absolutely nuts – partially because he has to for the Knicks to win.
In his last six games (all without Randle), Brunson is averaging 33.8 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. The All-Star guard has at least 31 points in four of those matchups.
Brunson has also scored 31 or more points in seven of his last 11 games. This is a tough matchup against the No. 2 team in the NBA in defensive rating at home, but Brunson has shown all season long that he is matchup proof.
Josh Hart OVER 13.5 rebounds and assists
This may be my favorite Knicks bet of the night, as Josh Hart has been a stat-sheet stuffer with an increased role without OG Anunoby and Randle.
Since Randle and Anunoby went down, Hart is averaging 10.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, clearing this prop in all seven games.
He may see his minutes tick down a bit with Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in the fold, but if Isaiah Hartenstein (questionable) remains out, there is little competition for Hart on the glass.
The Knicks do–it-all wing is averaging an insane 16.1 rebound chances and 9.3 potential assists per game since Randle and OG went down. He’s a must bet at this number.
Precious Achiuwa OVER 0.5 3-pointers made
I don’t mind taking a shot on Precious Achiuwa at plus money to make a shot from beyond the arc on Monday.
The Knicks forward has played at least 40 minutes in six straight games, and he’s shot plenty of 3s in that stretch, attempting at least two in every game until the Knicks’ loss vs. Indiana.
Achiuwa hit his lone 3-point attempt in that game, making it three straight games with a trey from the Knicks big. Don’t be shocked if he gets a chance to launch from deep again tonight.
