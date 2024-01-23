Best NBA prop bets today for Knicks vs. Nets (Jalen Brunson becoming must bet)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Knicks-Nets matchup, including a pick for Jalen Brunson.
By Peter Dewey
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has turned in three straight 30-point games since returning from a calf injury, and he’s one of the top players to target in the prop market for the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
While I do have a pick for Brunson, Brooklyn Nets big man Nicolas Claxton has become an attractive play as well after the Knicks reportedly are planning to start Jericho Sims in place of the injured Isaiah Hartenstein at center.
Here are three targets to consider for tonight’s contest:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Knicks vs. Nets best NBA prop bets
- Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 points
- Nicolas Claxton OVER 11.5 rebounds
- OG Anunoby OVER 1.5 3-pointers made
Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 points
Brunson is averaging 26.5 points per game this season, but he’s been on fire since the Knicks added Anunoby, putting up 29 or more points in seven of the nine games he’s played with him on the team.
Brooklyn has not been great defensively this season, clocking in at No. 19 in defensive rating.
I love Brunson’s usage – at least 21 shots in four straight – to help him get over this number.
Nicolas Claxton OVER 11.5 rebounds
Nicolas Claxton should be in for a big game against the Knicks with Hartenstein out. New York’s combination of Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa at center is extremely underwhelming, and Claxton has been great on the glass as of late.
In his last 12 games, Claxton has at least 11 rebounds in 10 of them, clearing this prop in seven of those matchups.
New York is the best rebounding team in the league, but that could fall off significantly without Hartenstein. I’ll roll with Claxton to have a big game on the glass.
OG Anunoby OVER 1.5 3-pointers made
Anunoby has made multiple 3-point shots in five of his 11 games with the Knicks, attempting at least three shots from deep in each game and at least four in eight of them.
The Knicks wing is also playing massive minutes (36.7 per game since the trade) which is a good sign for his usage.
Brooklyn is one of the worst teams in the NBA at defending the 3 – ranking 26th in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game and 24th in opponent 3-point percentage.
Anunoby is one of my favorite targets on Tuesday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.