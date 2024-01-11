Best NBA prop bets today for Knicks vs. Mavericks (Bet on Knicks early)

Some standout NBA 1st Q and 1st H records so far this season:



1st Q:



Lakers 11-23 ATS

Heat 14-4 ATS on the road

Knicks 14-5 ATS on the road

Sixers 4-14 ATS on the road

Nuggets 13-4 ATS at home

Hornets 3-12 O/U at home

Suns 3-11 O/U on the road



1st H:



Pelicans 24-8-1 ATS…