Best NBA prop bets today for Knicks vs. Mavericks (Bet on Knicks early)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks' matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are on the road on Thursday as they look to extend their winning streak to six games against the Dallas Mavericks.
This game is a great one to bet on Knicks props, as the Mavericks have ruled out superstar Luka Doncic on Thursday.
New York has been a trickier team in the prop market with some new faces in the rotation, but there are three plays I’m confident in tonight:
Knicks vs. Mavericks best NBA prop bets
- New York Knicks 1Q moneyline vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3.5 first quarter points
- Julius Randle OVER 8.5 rebounds
New York Knicks 1Q moneyline vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Knicks are one of the best first quarter teams in the NBA, posting a net rating of +4.2 in the first quarter. They also entered the New Year with a 14-5 ATS record in the first quarter when on the road.
Now, they get a Dallas team without its best player? That feels like a steal with New York essentially a pick'em early on in this one.
The Knicks have looked great with OG Anunoby in the lineup, especially on defense – ranking No. 1 in defensive rating over the last five games. I’ll take them to lead early in this one.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3.5 first quarter points
Another first quarter prop?
This is one of my favorite plays of the night, which I broke down in my NBA Best Bets column on BetSided:
“This is a small little prop I’m dropping on this Knicks game, as Donte DiVincenzo has been terrific in the first quarter since entering the starting lineup.
"Over his last 15 games (all starts), DiVincenzo is averaging 5.1 points in 8.2 first-quarter minutes per game. He’s taking 3.3 shots and 2.5 3-point attempts in first quarters over that stretch, shooting the 3 at a 55.3 percent clip.
“All it takes is two made buckets for DiVincenzo to go OVER this number, which he should hit against a Dallas team that ranks 20th in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game.”
Julius Randle OVER 8.5 rebounds
Julius Randle hasn’t been as dominant on the glass as of late, failing to clear 8.5 rebounds in four straight games, but this is a great buy-low opportunity on the Knicks’ star forward.
The Mavericks could be without their starting center – rookie Dereck Lively II (doubtful), and they already rank 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Plus, with Doncic out, there should be a few more misses to go around. Randle is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game on 15.4 rebound chances. I think he’s a great bet to grab at least nine tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.