Best NBA prop bets today for Knicks vs. Hornets (Massive workload incoming for Jalen Brunson)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks-Charlotte Hornets matchup in the NBA on Monday.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are in unfamiliar territory on Monday, as they’ll play their first game of the season without two-time All-NBA forward Julius Randle.
Randle dislocated his shoulder in the Knicks’ win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, and it’s still unclear how long he will be out of action, but it should be a matter of weeks – not months.
However, he’s already been ruled out against the Charlotte Hornets tonight, meaning Jalen Brunson will have to carry the load for the team on offense.
Charlotte is one of the NBA’s worst teams, and the Knicks have dominated this matchup in the 2023-24 season, going 3-0.
With Randle out, there could be some spots to take advantage of in the prop market, including a play for Brunson.
Let’s dive into the picks for this matchup:
Knicks vs. Hornets best NBA prop bets
- Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-pointers made
- OG Anunoby OVER 1.5 steals
- LaMelo Ball OVER 7.5 assists
Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-pointers made
This is the Jalen Brunson game, even though he hasn’t needed to do much against Charlotte this season with the Knicks winning multiple blowouts over the Hornets.
Brunson has shot 8-for-17 from beyond the arc in three games against Charlotte, hitting at least two shots from deep in all three games.
Now, we’re just asking him to hit three on Monday.
Brunson is shooting a career-high 42.6 percent from 3-point range this season, and he’s not facing the worst 3-point defense in the NBA. Charlotte allows opponents to shoot 40.1 percent from 3-point range this season (30th in the league), and they rank 26th in opponent 3s per game.
Brunson should see increased volume from everywhere without Randle, and he’s made three or more shots from deep in six of his last 11 games.
OG Anunoby OVER 1.5 steals
I love this prop for OG Anunoby, who is already playing a ton of minutes this season – with Randle in the lineup.
Now that Jules is sidelined, I expect Anunoby to handle the non-Brunson minutes as the primary option. That’s going to give him more time to work on defense as well.
Anunoby has picked up multiple steals in three straight games, including four of his last six matchups. The Hornets turned the ball over a lot – 13.9 per game – which has led to 7.1 opponent steals per game.
I expect Anunoby to capitalize on that on Monday.
LaMelo Ball OVER 7.5 assists
The Knicks are going to try to take away LaMelo Ball’s scoring prowess – especially since the Hornets traded away Terry Rozier this month.
That could force Ball into being more of a playmaker, and he’s thrived in that role since returning from an ankle injury.
The former All-Star guard is averaging 8.6 assists per game over his last five contests, clearing this prop on three occasions. I’ll take a shot at him at plus money on Monday.
