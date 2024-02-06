Best NBA prop bets today for Grizzlies vs. Knicks (Donte DiVincenzo’s usage is insane)
Breaking down prop bets for Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are down four rotation pieces (Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Quentin Grimes and Mitchell Robinson) on Tuesday night, but those injuries don’t even compare to the massive injury report that the Memphis Grizzlies have.
Grizzlies injury report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Desmond Bane – out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – doubtful
- Marcus Smart – out
- Derrick Rose – questionable
- John Konchar – questionable
- Jake LaRavia – out
- Santi Aldama – questionable
- Victor Oladipo – out
- Ziaire Williams – out
- Xavier Tillman – doubtful
- Vince Williams Jr. – questionable
That’s left sportsbooks to only offer Knicks prop bets for now in this game, but I have two that I love as New York looks to come away with a win as a massive favorite on Tuesday.
Let’s break down why you should wager on Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein tonight:
Grizzlies vs. Knicks bet NBA prop bets
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 rebounds
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 rebounds
Since his minutes restriction was lifted, Isaiah Hartenstein has tallied 12, 19 and 15 rebounds in his last three games.
The Knicks center has been elite on the glass, averaging an absurd 26.3 rebound chances over his last three games (tops in the NBA).
With Memphis likely struggling for offense (the team scored just 91 points against Boston on Sunday), there should be plenty of chances for Hartenstein to crash the glass.
I am worried about a blowout, but the Knicks have only been playing seven to eight guys, so Hartenstein might get this prop in three quarters.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
There is no way to fade Donte DiVincenzo in this prop given his recent usage for the Knicks.
In four games since Randle (and Anunoby) went down, DiVincenzo has attempted 15, 15, 16 and 16 3-point shots, making five, nine, four and six in those games.
If Donte is going to get up this many looks from deep, he’s too good of a shooter to take the under. The Knicks guard is shooting 41.6 percent from 3 this season.
