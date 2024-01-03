Best NBA prop bets today for Bulls vs. Knicks (Julius Randle remains dominant)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks' matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls face off in primetime on Wednesday night, a day after Chicago was blown out by the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
New York is playing its second game with OG Anunoby in the fold, and the team upset the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Monday afternoon.
Can the Knicks take down a Bulls squad that didn’t have Zach LaVine or Nikola Vucevic in action on Tuesday night?
I have a few props bets to wager on in this game, including one for a surging Knicks star:
Bulls vs. Knicks best NBA prop bets
- Julius Randle OVER 26.5 points
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 12.5 points
- New York Knicks first quarter moneyline vs. Chicago Bulls
Julius Randle OVER 26.5 points
Julius Randle receives a lot of criticism, but he’s been terrific as of late for the Knicks, and he carried them with 39 points against Minnesota on Monday.
Since Nov. 26, Randle has shot at least 40.0 percent from the field and scored at least 20 points in every single game. Over that 18-game stretch, he’s averaging 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
He’s a great bet to score a lot of points tonight with Nikola Vucevic likely out for Chicago. The Bulls don’t have the interior defenders to slow Randle down tonight.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 12.5 points
With RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley gone, Donte DiVincenzo is going to have a bigger role in the Knicks offense.
He thrived in it in his last two games, scoring 38 and 15 points to push him to 10.6 points per game on the season.
DiVincenzo took 11 shots in his last game and played over 25 minutes. The Villanova product is worth a shot against a weaker Bulls defense.
New York Knicks first quarter moneyline vs. Chicago Bulls
The Knicks are one of the best first-quarter teams in the NBA this season, ranking No. 6 in the NBA with a +6.6 net rating in the opening frame.
Meanwhile, Chicago is awful on the road in the first quarter – as evidenced by the team’s massive deficit early on Monday.
The Bulls are dead last in the NBA in first-quarter net rating (-23.7), and they rank 28th in defensive rating as well.
New York’s new rotation featured a lot of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and Anunoby in the first quarter on Monday, so I like the team to get off to a strong start at home against a Bulls team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
