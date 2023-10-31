Daily Knicks
Fansided

Month: October 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before playing against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Why Knicks’ dreams are delayed, not crushed, after James Harden trade

Jordanna Clark
|

Knicks turned Isaac Okoro into Heat fan after Cavaliers playoff exit

Jordanna Clark
|

Mitchell Robinson sets modest free throw goal for new Knicks season

Jordanna Clark
|

Knicks’ Evan Fournier confirms the obvious about wannabe NBA villain

Jordanna Clark
|
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 20: Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers looks on in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 20, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Knicks News: Obi Toppin on trade, Josh Hart Sixth Man prediction

Jordanna Clark
|

Feb 5, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a shot against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Julius Randle has right mindset amid Knicks-Joel Embiid trade rumors

Jordanna Clark
|

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Sports television personality Stephen A. Smith speaks before game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A. Smith’s rare positivity could jinx Knicks in pivotal season

Jordanna Clark
|

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 27: RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RJ Barrett breaking curse gives Knicks fans hope after demoralizing loss

Jordanna Clark
|
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Quentin Grimes #6 of the New York Knicks looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on October 09, 2023 in New York City. The Knicks won 114-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Knicks set to make expected contract move with Quentin Grimes

Jordanna Clark
|
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on October 25, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? Latest update for Knicks vs Pelicans, Oct. 28

Jordanna Clark
|
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 26: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Comparing Knicks-Damian Lillard hypothetical trade offer to Bucks package

Jordanna Clark
|

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center on October 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

If Knicks repeat this foolish mistake, they can kiss Embiid pursuit goodbye

Jordanna Clark
|

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during pregame against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center on October 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

NBA Rumors: Knicks’ Joel Embiid trade offer not good enough for Sixers

Jordanna Clark
|

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 03: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks with his son Kyden as his spouse Kendra Randall looks on after his team defeated the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena on March 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that,  by downloading and or using this photograph,  User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Julius Randle reveals son’s hilarious request from Knicks 2022-2023 season

Jordanna Clark
|
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Julius Randle #30 Quentin Grimes #6 of the New York Knicks react in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on October 25, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

3 Adjustments Knicks desperately need to make during tough road trip

Jordanna Clark
|
Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau argues with referee Jacyn Goble (68) in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

NBA referees admit to making critical mistake that screwed Knicks over

Jordanna Clark
|
Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) celebrates after making a three point shot in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Immanuel Quickley proves failed Knicks extension won’t hold him back

Jordanna Clark
|

Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) hangs on the rim after a dunk in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis punishes Knicks on both ends in dominant Celtics debut

Jordanna Clark
|

Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) looks to drive past Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Missed free throws haunt Knicks in brutal opening night loss to Celtics

Jordanna Clark
|

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the New York Knicks looks to pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on October 09, 2023 in New York City. The Knicks won 114-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tempers flare in Knicks-Celtics after Hartenstein’s hard foul on Jaylen Brown

Jordanna Clark
|
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 05: Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during overtime at the TD Garden on March 05, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Remembering Knicks fans going crazy outside of MSG after Celtics overtime win

Jordanna Clark
|
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 26: Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks walks up the court during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

3 Possible trade destinations for Immanuel Quickley after no Knicks extension

Mark Nilon
|
Feb 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Former player shares scenario that could lead to Joel Embiid joining Knicks

Jordanna Clark
|

May 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) sits on the bench during the final moments of their loss to the Boston Celtics in game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Rumors: Sources predict when Knicks target Joel Embiid will request trade

Jordanna Clark
|

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 10: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center on February 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Knicks’ reported Joel Embiid trade offer is distraction New York doesn’t need

Jordanna Clark
|

New York Knicks, Joel Embiid. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Grade the Trade: Knicks reportedly make aggressive offer for Joel Embiid

Josh Cornelissen
|
Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) brings the ball up court against Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NBA.com writer perfectly sums up heated Knicks-Nets NYC rivalry

Jordanna Clark
|
TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks speaks at a press conference during media day at the MSG Training Center on October 02, 2023 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Knicks fans get hopes crushed with no Immanuel Quickley contract extension

Jordanna Clark
|
Next