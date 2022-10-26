Knicks Game Tonight: Knicks vs Hornets Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Predictions, TV Channel for Oct. 26
The New York Knicks (2-1) will complete their three-game homestand with another match-up against an Eastern Conference team. The latest odds favor New York over the Charlotte Hornets (2-1).
The Hornets have been without LaMelo Ball, who suffered an ankle injury during preseason, and he’ll be out again on Wednesday. Still, without LaMelo, Charlotte was able to knock off Trae Young and Atlanta on Sunday, 126-109. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way with 24 points (9-for-20) and former Knick Dennis Smith Jr. had 18 (8-for-16).
New York’s coming off two wins over Detroit and Orlando, but like last season, both teams are expected to finish below the Knicks in the conference standings. The Hornets finished one spot above New York last season, but Charlotte had a dull offseason.
With New York having a point guard in Jalen Brunson and a much-improved Julius Randle, the Knicks could enter their toughest contest yet on Friday night with a 3-1 record.
New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
The latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have New York as -7 favorites against the spread, with the team -112 to cover. The Knicks are -290 on the moneyline and the Hornets are +235. The over/under is set for 225.5 points.
Knicks Starting Lineup Tonight
Knicks Injury Report
Quentin Grimes will be out for the fourth straight regular season game.
New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction
New York has a real chance to start the season out 3-1 before traveling to face two tough Eastern Conference opponents. But like with the Pistons and the Magic, the Knicks can’t overlook the Hornets, even though Charlotte will be without Ball, Cody Martin, and Terry Rozier.
If we see the team that took the floor in the previous two contests, New York will earn its third straight win.
New York 117, Charlotte 108.
What channel is the New York Knicks game on?
The Knicks-Hornets game won’t be broadcast on national television, but it will be available on MSG Network. The tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Stream
Knicks Next Game and Schedule
The Knicks will play two games on the road before returning to MSG on Nov. 2.
Oct. 28 at Milwaukee
Oct. 30 at Cleveland
Nov. 2 vs Atlanta
Nov. 4 at Philadelphia
