New York Knicks: The 3 most important upcoming games
After a rollercoaster first half of the season, the New York Knicks currently sit at 21-21, tied for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Despite the mediocre start, there are lots of positives that need to be recognized.
The team is recently coming a 108-85 victory against the Dallas Mavericks where we saw RJ Barrett collect his 2nd straight 30+ point game. In addition, it was recently announced that the Knicks trade this year’s 1st round pick (via Charlotte Hornets) and Kevin Knox to the Hawks for Cam Reddish.
Reddish was the 10th overall pick back in 2019 and was teammates with Barrett when they both played at Duke.
Along with that, Mitchell Robinson is playing the best basketball of his career and just put up a season-high 19 points in their latest win against the Mavericks. The trade was a very low-risk, high-reward move that will ultimately give the Knicks another young stud as they look to climb the Eastern Conference.
With that being said, many teams in the East have improved a lot since last season and will present lots of difficulty to New York throughout the latter half of the schedule.
The Charlotte Hornets are forming into a playoff team, the Wizards have turned Kyle Kuzma into a very good player, and the Cleveland Cavaliers look like they could finish as a top 6 seed. Well as many intelligent people say, it’s important to focus on the now; or in this case, the near future. Here are the three most important matchups for the Knicks over their next 10 game stretch.